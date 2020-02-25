The Kobe Bryant tribute & # 39; Mamba & # 39; will run on NASCAR this weekend

%MINIFYHTML1ac92f5d6067e907a45d37ce1c0fe2cf11% %MINIFYHTML1ac92f5d6067e907a45d37ce1c0fe2cf12%

In honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash, NASCAR will produce a special tribute at the Auto Club 400 on Sunday.

A pre-race ceremony was organized to honor the deceased, and the lawn will be painted with the number 24, the digits that Kobe Bryant used during much of his career in the NBA. There will also be a commemorative exhibition for fans to write, which will be sent to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation along with a donation.

Several drivers are also doing their part to honor Bryant. William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, will have a tribute paint scheme with purple and yellow. Daniel Suarez, driver of the Toyota No. 96, wears purple and gold racing gloves and shoes that will be auctioned for the Mamba On Three Fund after the race.

Ryan Blaney has perhaps the most personal tribute. His No. 12 Ford has been transformed with purple and gold scales, with golden snakes entwined in an infinity sign with No. 2 of Gianna and No. 24 of Kobe.

The car was designed by the sponsor of Blaney, the sports drinks company Bodyarmor. Bryant was an investor and a member of the company's board of directors, and Blaney met him through the organization. Blaney recalled that in those 20 minutes they shared, Bryant asked questions and tried to learn everything he could about the races.

"In the same way he asked questions, (he was) so interested in that, for me I could see where they call him the,quot; Mamba mentality "and how he used it in basketball to be so great," Blaney said. “That was the coolest moment. The stars don't hit me very often. I knew all the answers, but I was getting nervous about answering badly when I was asking questions about which I didn't know anything. That is just its atmosphere.

"It was technical material and it shows what kind of intellectual and incredible person it was. It was something that really tickled me, how excited I was to learn about it."

Blaney gave Bryant a fireman suit he had worn earlier this year, and Kobe returned the favor, sending him a copy of his book, "The mentality of the mamba."