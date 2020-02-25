The heiress of Hot Pockets, Michelle Janavs, sent to jail for university admission scam

%MINIFYHTML9eb231c84f0d3c81a4ffbe12192b569711% %MINIFYHTML9eb231c84f0d3c81a4ffbe12192b569712%

The former executive of a food company apologizes for trying to "make an unfair advantage for my children" after she was sentenced to five months in prison for paying bribes to take her two daughters to prestigious universities.

The heiress of Hot Pockets, Michelle Janavs, goes to jail for her participation in the scandal of admission to the university nationwide. The former executive of a food company was sentenced to five months in prison on Tuesday, February 25 for paying bribes to take her two daughters to prestigious universities.

Michelle, whose family invented Hot Pockets, admitted paying $ 100,000 for someone to cheat on the ACT exams of two of her daughters and agreed to pay $ 200,000 for the eldest daughter to be admitted to the University of Southern California as a "false recruit of Beach volleyball".

In issuing the sentence, federal district judge Nathaniel Gorton criticized Michelle's claim that she cheated for the love of her children. "It is certainly true that the vast majority of parents really love their children and want their children to enter the university of their choice," he said. "But other parents are not blatantly trying to take their children to a side door by bribing university officials. They love their children as much as you do."

The sentence is much lower than the Assistant United States Attorney, Kristen Kearney, originally asked, which was 21 months behind bars. He argued that Michelle showed a "flagrant disrespect for right and wrong and an attitude that is untouchable." Kristen added: "She believed that she and her children deserved an illicit advantage over other students and no one could stop her."

Michelle was also ordered to pay a $ 250,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release after prison, said Liz McCarthy, a spokesman for the United States Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

Michelle, who is from Newport Coast, California, apologized for "unexplained behavior." She said after the sentence: "I am very sorry to have tried to make an unfair advantage for my children. There really are no words to express the pain and shame for my actions. I have been shaken to the core."

One of his lawyers, John Littrell, said that Michelle understands "the damage caused by her elections" and the "impact that those elections had on students who tried to present a fair application to enter college." He added: "But this crime does not define who she is. Michelle will be defined by what she has done for the rest of her life."

Michelle is the 16th person convicted in the case. Actress Felicity Huffman He spent two weeks in prison in exchange for paying $ 15,000 for a supervisor to correctly answer SAT questions incorrectly answered by his daughter.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who allegedly paid $ 500,000 to take their two daughters to the USC, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of bribery, money laundering and conspiracy to commit bribes from the federal program. His trial is scheduled to begin in October.