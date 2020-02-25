The headlight problem has Ford removing the 200K + F-150 pads – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Ford is removing hundreds of thousands of trucks to solve a problem with daytime running lights.

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 to 2020 model years. The automaker says the running lights will continue to function if the driver moves the headlight switch from the low beam position to the off position. Beam. US safety standards UU. They require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.

The problem, which may affect more than 217,000 trucks, could reduce visibility for other drivers, but Ford says it knows no accidents.

Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America. Distributors will update the software to solve the problem.

