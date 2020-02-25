The head of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, recognizes that Pep Guardiola inspired him | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML99295eefa8be72342a0ae8149140888a11% %MINIFYHTML99295eefa8be72342a0ae8149140888a12%

Zidane admits he doesn't know if Eden Hazard will return this season after suffering an ankle fracture.





Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane will face each other as managers for the first time in a competitive match



The head of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, says he has "learned a lot,quot; from Pep Guardiola, and reiterated his belief that the manager of Manchester City is the "best,quot; in the world.

Zidane and Guardiola secured a legendary status as players in Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​respectively, before becoming managers of the Spanish giants, but the couple will face for the first time as coaches when the Royal host of the City in the first stage of his round. 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Between his periods in Barcelona and Manchester City, Guardiola spent three seasons in charge at Bayern Munich, during which Zidane, who had not yet begun his managerial career, visited Germany to observe Catalan in action.

"He always proved it," said Zidane. "First with Barcelona, ​​then with Munich, now with Man City. That is my opinion. Some people may think that other coaches are better, but for me, he is the best."

"Obviously we are inspired by what he has done. That motivates us even more. We are not afraid to play against Guardiola or his teams."

"I mentioned before I spent a few days with him when I was at Bayern, talking about training, how to run a team, and he was quite honest, quite open, and I learned a lot talking to him." "

The Real will be without Eden Hazard for the draw after Chelsea's former winger fractured his ankle during his 1-0 loss in the League against Levante on Saturday.

Hazard had only returned to action a week earlier after losing almost three months with a similar problem, which has led some to criticize the decision that the Belgian did not undergo surgery when he suffered the initial injury in November.

Zinedine Zidane verifies Eden Hazard when he leaves the field against Levante

"I am nobody to say if I needed surgery or not," said Zidane. "There are competent people who know it.

"He likes to play soccer and he won't be able to do it, so I can tell you what I see in his eyes, he's not happy."

"Now is a bad time for him and I think it will be like that for a few days."

"I don't know if he's going to have surgery or not. All I know is that he's not happy. I don't know what will happen. I don't know if the season is over for him, but I hope not."