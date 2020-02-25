The future pillar of the Rockies rotation, Ryan Rolison, debuts in the Cactus League

TABLE, Ariz. – The future pillar of the Rockies rotation has arrived. Well, in spring training anyway.

%MINIFYHTML00f5798b6532c22f3600ef6197d79a7f11% %MINIFYHTML00f5798b6532c22f3600ef6197d79a7f12%

Ryan Rolison, the best pitching prospect in Colorado, made his Cactus League debut here on Tuesday. He opened with a perfect 1-2-3 frame, and then he was hit by four races not won in the second inning in the 12-6 victory of the Rockies over the Cubs.

The 22-year-old left-hander is the youngest pitcher in Colorado's major league camp and will probably start at Hartford Double-A after progressing in the Class A ranks last season. And, as the team's veterans say, the 2018 first-round team has not had wide eyes in Arizona.

"In my first major league camp (in 2014), I was a bit hypnotized by the whole thing, and I wasn't really out there exhibiting my best skills," pitcher Jon Gray explained. “I was on my heels a little. But Ryan seems fine in that aspect: he knows he belongs and he does. And it's about improving your trade. "

In the camp as one of the 21 guests who are not on the list, Rolison's focus this spring has been to develop a better change to complement what manager Bud Black calls a "live fastball in the low 90s,quot; and a curved ball "with a good spin,quot;.

"He understands his game, and I feel a pitcher with poise, composure, competitiveness, and is a clear thinker," Black said. “He started Friday night (in Ole Miss) at an important conference outside the draft, and he knows how to pitch. That is part of his strength: there is not much development to do because his delivery is solid. "

Rolison also set out to study the pitchers he could join in the rotation in the near future. Right-handed Gray and Peter Lambert are in their training group, while Rolison and his left-handed partner Kyle Freeland have also connected.

"The intensity of everything (Freeland) does has infected me just by looking at it," Rolison said. “Pay attention to every detail, and I love watching it compete. It's something I try to model later. "

Even Freeland knows that Rolison, who is on his way to making his MLB debut in 2021, is someone with whom the project and construction Rockies expect to continue developing.

"He is here for a reason," Freeland said. "He has shown that he can handle major league hitters. Coaches want to see him compete against them, because at some point in the very near future, we will need him."

The faithful of the Rockies can only hope that Tuesday's game will be baby's first step in a long and fruitful career in the big leagues for Rolison. The future prospects of the Colorado playoffs may depend on it.