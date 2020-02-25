The Fort Worth ISD Board of Directors votes to change boundaries, attendance zones for dozens of schools – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time in more than two decades, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education voted to change the boundaries and attendance zones for dozens of schools.

"This is a historic vote for Fort Worth ISD," said Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner.

%MINIFYHTML26bcb78859450e268525e575c22d9cab11% %MINIFYHTML26bcb78859450e268525e575c22d9cab12%

It was approved by a vote of 7-1.

However, many people who oppose the plan say the fight is not over.

"The only thing in common in these schools is that they are mainly Latina, so what does that tell us right there?" said Stephani Saldivar, who has three children who go to South Hills Elementary School.

Families with children attending South Hills Elementary School or McClain Middle School feel that their community is being unfairly attacked by changes in attendance zones.

"My opinion is because we don't earn enough money," said Arturo Servin, who has children attending South Hills and McClain. "Maybe as a racist or something."

School board members assured the crowd that it was not true and the goal of the plan is to make sure that every school in Fort Worth is excellent, not just a handful of them.

"I need brunette people on that side of the city, I need the South Hills community not to feel they are being cursed," said trustee Quinton Phillips, a member of the Board of Education. "I need them not to feel that we are forcing the Latino community X of the schools in which they feel they are providing good services."

The district says it is not only making adjustments to eating patterns, but also investing millions to provide better opportunities and teacher training to schools that need it most.

"I think that by making this change, that community will be better served," said Dr. Scribner.

The changes will not be implemented until 2023, so the superintendent says there is still time to make some adjustments.

Families against the plan say they are looking for a lawyer to help them fight it.

LIST OF SCHOOLS IMPACTED BY CHANGES