The first coronavirus vaccine is ready for human testing – BGR

Fears about a greater global spread of the coronavirus and its COVID-19 disease show no signs of slowing down. Global economies are beginning to feel the pinch and even the Tokyo 2020 Olympics face a possible cancellation. With all this happening, scientists have been working feverishly in the background to develop countermeasures to fight the virus, and an American biotechnology company says it might have the answer.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, the firm called Moderna announced that it has developed a coronavirus vaccine that will soon be ready for human testing. The company, which produced the vaccine at its facilities in Massachusetts, has already provided samples to the United States government for further study.

According to the initial report, the vaccine requires two doses, but is considered safe. Twin doses are expected to protect an adult against a coronavirus infection. According to the current schedule, the results of human trials could be ready by July. This is a dizzying pace when it comes to vaccine development.

As exciting as this is, there are still many questions to answer. First and foremost is whether the vaccine will work as planned and what are the possible side effects. Even if the vaccine proves to be effective with minimal side effects, it is not clear exactly how long it would take for vaccines to be approved for distribution and what strategy health officials could use to combat the spread of the virus using this new tool.

Even the best case could result in an approved vaccine not being ready for distribution until 2021. Health officials are having difficulty predicting how the virus will progress from week to week, so nobody knows what it would look like. the world. Once the vaccine is ready and available.

