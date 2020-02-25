The family is looking for Jaden Davis, a missing 16-year-old – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The family is looking for Jaden Davis, a missing 16-year-old - CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The family of a missing 16-year-old child is asking for help from the public to locate him.

%MINIFYHTMLcd799a6c9fe3de365dbf2ce7ca7a327111%%MINIFYHTMLcd799a6c9fe3de365dbf2ce7ca7a327112%

Jaden Davis was last seen on Saturday morning at Piccadilly and Canterbury Road, near 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

Angela Davis says her son is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.

It also has a dragonfly tattoo on the forearm and a watch / rose tattoo on the upper arm.

Anyone with information should contact 313-596-1240.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTMLcd799a6c9fe3de365dbf2ce7ca7a327113%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here