The defendant at the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial received a 17-year prison sentence

Bradley Lamb
Aljermiah "Nuke,quot; Mack, one of the defendants implicated by Tekashi 6ix9ine during his trial, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison by a judge.

While pronouncing the sentence, Judge Paul Engelmayer told Mack that he had done "nothing to accept responsibility,quot; for his leadership role in the violent Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Mack was convicted in October for extortion and drug trafficking after his trial. Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony helped the feds catch him. He was convicted despite the touching letter that rapper Cam & # 39; Ron presented to the judge.

