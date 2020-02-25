The defendant at the Tekashi 6ix9ine trial received a 17-year prison sentence

Aljermiah "Nuke,quot; Mack, one of the defendants implicated by Tekashi 6ix9ine during his trial, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison by a judge.

While pronouncing the sentence, Judge Paul Engelmayer told Mack that he had done "nothing to accept responsibility,quot; for his leadership role in the violent Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Mack was convicted in October for extortion and drug trafficking after his trial. Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony helped the feds catch him. He was convicted despite the touching letter that rapper Cam & # 39; Ron presented to the judge.

"I've had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Mack for the past ten years," says Cam's letter. "Mr. Mack is a good person and has always had morality in his actions. That is why I can assure you that although he has had recent challenges, he is a decent person with a good heart," Cam writes.

Rapper Dipset continued: "I am sure that as long as Mr. Mack receives the support of the people around him, he can be rehabilitated quickly. I believe in him and I will provide support that will allow him to become an integral part of our community,quot; before conclude the letter: "Thank you for your time and I hope your decision gives Mr. Mack the opportunity to repair the actions he may have caused."

Mack faced up to 17 years in prison for his crimes.