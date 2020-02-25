The death toll increases as violence continues for the third day in Delhi | News

The capital of India has seen a third day of violence as the death toll from Monday's clashes rose to at least seven, including a police officer, police told Al Jazeera.

About 90 people were injured in clashes in northeastern Delhi by a new citizenship law, a senior hospital official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Some of the people brought had gunshot wounds," said Dr. Rajesh Kalra, additional medical superintendent at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, on Monday's violence.

Delhi's Prime Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, appealed to residents to keep the peace after an urgent meeting of their newly elected lawmakers in the capital.

Horrific! Wounded people are lying on the ground and are forced to sing the national anthem. The security forces record them, beat them and shout "freedom." #DelhiBurning #DelhiViolence #India #DelhiIsBurning #DelhiPolice #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/qrUWTrrz0g – DOAM (@doamuslims) February 24, 2020

& # 39; Severe shortage & # 39; of cops

Kejriwal told the ANI news agency that lawmakers from his party in the affected areas said there was a "serious shortage,quot; of police.

The clashes erupted on Sunday after supporters of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), passed by Parliament last December, attacked protest sites against the government. The CAA, called "anti-Muslim," has sparked protests across the country, especially by Muslims.

The violence began a day after the leader of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, Kapil Mishra warned Anti-CAA protesters to end their peaceful sit-ins in the northeastern areas of Jafrabad and Maujpur of the Indian capital.

On Monday, police used tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse the crowds that threw stones.

A tire market caught fire later Monday, Press Trust of India said. A video posted on social networks showed crowds of men shouting "Jai Shree Ram,quot; or "Hail Lord Ram," a revered Hindu deity, while rampant, according to the AFP.

Several vehicles and a fire truck were set on fire in Jafrabad and Maujpur when police imposed prohibitive orders to avoid further violence.

"Hundreds of women have been protesting peacefully against the CAA since Saturday night near the Jafrabad metro station. But on Sunday, after Mishra led the demonstration, his supporters threw stones at us that led to clashes," he said. Zohran, a resident of Jafrabad, to Al Jazeera. .

"BJP leaders are trying to give the protests a Hindu-Muslim color. They incite people in the name of religion, which is very unfortunate."

& # 39; A additional police officers deployed & # 39;

Anil Mittal, an additional public relations officer for the Delhi Police, said Tuesday that additional police officers had been deployed in the northeast district of Delhi.

A police officer was among those killed in the violence that erupted just before the inaugural visit of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to the capital city.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet to talk Tuesday at a place located a few miles from where the fighting occurred.

CM Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi: the MLAs in the affected areas informed me that there is a serious shortage of police force and that the police cannot take action until they receive orders from the top. I have also asked the district magistrates to conduct a peace march with the police in these areas. https://t.co/K9UcxvCSYR – ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Tension in some parts of the city remained high on Tuesday and schools remained closed in some areas, amid news of new clashes. At least five metro stations in the city were closed.

Monday's clashes were among the worst seen in Delhi since protests against the CAA began in early December.

The capital of India has been a hotbed of protests against the law, which facilitates the path of non-Muslims from three neighboring Muslim-majority countries to obtain Indian citizenship.

This has led to accusations that Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP are undermining the secular spirit of India.

The BJP denies any bias against the Muslim minority of more than 180 million people in India, but the objectors have been conducting protests and camping in parts of New Delhi for two months.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to this report from New Delhi