The death of Vail Ski Lift remains under investigation

The New Jersey skier who died drowned after his coat was trapped in a ski lift in Vail Mountain earlier this month may not have fallen through an opening in a ski lift seat as originally thought, county authorities said Monday of Eagle.

At least one witness told authorities that the folding chair lift was lifted when Jason Varnish, 46, and another man loaded the elevator in the Blue Sky Basin area on February 13, creating a space where the seat should have state, but investigators are not sure I'm not sure if Varnish fell, jumped or was pushed off the chairlift, Eagle County communications manager Justin Patrick said Tuesday.

"He was expelled from the elevator, or was expelled by himself, or was somehow removed from the chairlift," he said. When Varnish left the elevator, his coat snagged on the chair, and then tightened around his chest and abdomen, and suffocated him, according to Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis.

Patrick said Tuesday that he believed Varnish was "hanging from his coat,quot; and that "the weight of his body restricted his clothes."

The man who boarded the elevator with Varnish, a friend who had been skiing with Varnish that day, also left the ski lift but landed safely, Patrick said, adding that authorities believe the chair lift was lifted when the men loaded and that the position of the seat impacted the accident.

"He also rescued, or was expelled, and obviously it's a strange accident if your coat is caught," Patrick said.

Last year, at least 15 people were injured when they fell off the Colorado ski lifts and one person was injured after jumping from an elevator, according to records obtained by the Denver Post of the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, that regulates and inspects skiing. elevators in the state. A board spokesman, Lee Rasizer, repeatedly rejected the Post's interview requests and insisted on communicating only by email, which the Post refused to do.

Records obtained through the state's open registry laws show that elevator and tram operators reported to the board 90 incidents of mechanical and electrical failures, evacuations, falls and other problems between mid-February 2019 and mid-February. 2020. Approximately 375 systems are licensed in Colorado.

Thirteen incidents required evacuations, according to the data, and injuries were reported in 17 incidents. Almost all injuries were caused when people fell or jumped from elevators, but there were also injuries reported during a January 6 incident in which a gust of wind caused a carrier to derail when entering a terminal, according to data, which they did not. include the locations where the incidents occurred.

A 5-year-old boy fell 21 feet from a carrier on January 12, according to the data, and an 8-year-old boy fell 16 feet from an elevator after lifting the arm bar in March 2019. The day after of that incident, a man was injured after jumping from a carrier to try to retrieve his phone, which he had dropped.

The last person killed in a ski lift in Colorado was Kelly Huber, 40, who fell off an elevator with her two daughters after her chair hit a tower at Ski Granby Ranch in 2016. Before that, a Winter manager Park Ski Resort passed away in 2002 after suffering seizure-like symptoms and falling from an elevator.

In 2017, a man from Arapahoe Basin was suspended from a chairlift when his backpack got entangled in a chair. The man hung from his neck about 10 feet above the snow for several minutes and lost consciousness. He was rescued by a resort guest who turned out to be a professional slackliner and was able to climb a lifting tower, slide 30 feet through the elevator cable and release the man.

Injuries and deaths in ski lifts are rare, according to the National Association of Ski Areas, a commercial organization based in Lakewood that represents more than 300 alpine resorts. According to the association, more than 53 million people traveled in elevators and aerial trams during the 2017-2018 season. According to the association, most elevator falls are caused by a driver error, rather than a problem with the elevator itself.

Adrienne Isaac, director of marketing and communications for the association, said it is important that cyclists follow best practices when riding in elevators, such as securing loose clothing and taking off pole strips.

"The ski areas and associations have done a good job educating their guests on how to safely load, walk and unload lifts," said Isaac.

Vail Resorts declined to speak with the Denver Post and said in a statement of a sentence that it would incorporate the coroner's findings into the resort's internal investigation into Varnish's death.

A spokeswoman for the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, which investigates Varnish's death along with the complex and the coroner's office, said investigators do not know if Varnish fell out of the seat and the investigation is ongoing. She refused to identify the man who was with Varnish on the chairlift.