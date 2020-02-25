The Darts Show podcast with Matt Porter, Nathan Aspinall and Devon Petersen | Darts news

Matt Porter talks about a vertiginous start to the PDC calendar, Nathan Aspinall reflects on a historic MVG victory while Devon Petersen points to a world title.

It's the 50th episode of the Darts Show podcast and there's a lot to remember when Colin Lloyd and Jamie Banks are in the studio with host Paul Prenderville.

There are many things for the team to analyze with a lot of interviews and conversation points about a record start of the Pro Tour season, an open start to the Premier League and a new generation of healthy life darts players …

Night Four Fixtures, 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs. Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross vs. Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor v Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Matt porter – In his first extended conversation of the year, the PDC executive director reflects on the start of the PDC, the possibility of female darts tournaments and what follows for the World Series.

Devon Petersen – The African Warrior is the last player to change his approach and a healthy vegan diet, he seems to be paying dividends after an impressive weekend on the Pro Tour. We review your progress and get the latest on how the game continues to grow in Africa.

Premier League – Two weeks have passed since the last episode, so we discussed some of the first points of conversation about what is already described as the most difficult staging of the competition.

Colin Lloyd – Our main resident winner chooses their conversation points, including playing on the big stage, congratulations on being the best in the world and how Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price have come out of the traps this year.

They are not darts but … – As we are in the studio on the day of the pancake, we ask you what is the right dressing for your pancake. And there is an overwhelming verdict.

