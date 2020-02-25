The coronavirus boom in Italy puts Europe to the limit – BGR

As COVID-19 coronavirus disease continues to wreak havoc in China and its neighboring countries, the impact of the outbreak in other parts of the planet has been relatively isolated. Unfortunately for residents and tourists in Italy, the country has quickly become a new access point, and this week brings a new wave of confirmed cases.

How NPR reports, the latest estimates from Italy suggest up to 229 confirmed infections. That makes Italy one of the most affected countries and, according to the latest count, the number of deaths is six, with 27 of the patients infected in intensive care.

One of the main problems facing health officials in Italy is determining where the virus began to spread. The so-called "zero patient,quot;, or the first individual who had the virus in Italy, has not yet been identified. This complicates efforts to contain the outbreak in the country and makes it difficult for the authorities to form an action plan.

The World Health Organization has not yet declared that the COVID-19 outbreak is a pandemic, which is really just a label and would not necessarily change the way health organizations are approaching their containment. Even so, the fact that the virus has infected nearly 100,000 people worldwide and has claimed thousands of lives suggests that the outbreak is in fact one of the most serious we have seen in recent years.

In any case, the situation that is currently developing in Italy could serve as a template for what can happen in other countries if the virus can take root and infect a large number of people in a short period of time. Health officials around the world will closely monitor Italy, and we will all cross our fingers to know that they are well prepared to face the situation, no matter how it develops.

Image source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock