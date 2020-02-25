The "Citizen,quot; application provides real-time crime alerts in your neighborhood – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A new type of application is bringing crime and security alerts from 911 directly to your phone.

The Citizen application was launched on Monday in Minneapolis and St. Paul. It combines emergency information with user-generated content to keep people updated on what is happening in their neighborhood.

The application will send notifications about the type of crime that is occurring, how close it is to you and possibly a description of the suspect. It is also designed to send an update on whether or not an arrest was made.

Ben Jealous is an investor in Citizen and former president of NAACP.

"If you are close to that incident when it appears on your phone, you can broadcast what you are seeing live," said Jealous. "We make sure that when the first responders have responded, they are there. That when a suspect has been arrested, he is there."

He said the application allows him to connect with other people, so that parents can receive alerts if there is an incident at their children's school. In New York City, where the application was launched years ago, it has also been used to help find missing people.

"Increasingly, people in multi-storey apartment buildings discover that there is a fire next to or below the application," said Jealous. “When you have a lamppost, now you can avoid something you should avoid and you can help when you need help. Citizen.com is like a lamppost for the 21st century. "

But there is some apprehension. Sara Lageson, a Minnesota native and a professor at Rutgers University, has written articles on Citizen.

"It could give people a false idea of ​​what is happening with the crime," Lageson said.

She considers it useful, but expects people to consider additional sources when it comes to crimes.

"It's an interesting application, but there are advantages and disadvantages, and it is up to users to consider how to use it," Lageson said.

Citizen said the application is free and funded by venture capitalists. They say that your personal data will never be shared through the application.