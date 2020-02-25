The Center for Disease Control warns Americans to prepare for the spread of coronavirus

# Roommates, the deadly coronavirus outbreak is definitely not improving, in fact, things continue to progress so much that the Center for Disease Control has issued a strong warning for Americans to remain safe.

The coronavirus has proven to be a global crisis and with each passing day it becomes a threat to Americans. According to @Complex, the CDC has raised the coronavirus level of concern for Americans due to the outbreak of the highly contagious disease in several other countries. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, head of the division of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said earlier this week that Americans should prepare for the possibility of possible interruptions in relation to the coronavirus

Dr. Messonnier indicated that possible prevention methods to stop the spread of the disease include the temporary closure of schools, teleworking and more. He also added this about the coronavirus at a recent press conference:

"It's not so much if this will happen again, but rather when exactly it will happen and how many people in this country will have a serious illness."

According to the latest CDC update on public health response measures in the United States, the coronavirus is still "not recognized as spreading in American communities." While he also notes that the symptoms are "similar,quot; to those associated with influenza and, as a result, the CDC urges people to receive the influenza vaccine.

