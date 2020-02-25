The California lottery did not give $ 36 million to schools, according to the auditor – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – The California lottery spared $ 36 million in revenue to fund public education and spent $ 720,000 on food and travel expenses without considering cheaper options, the state auditor said in a report released Tuesday.

Sales from scratch and lottery tickets have funded public schools and universities in California since 1985. But the lottery should have represented an increase in profits during the fiscal year ending in June 2018 by delivering an additional $ 36 million to fund education. public

The California State Lottery said in a written response that it was included with the audit report that it did not agree with the auditor's findings and said the agency gives everything it can to fund education.

Lottery officials also spent $ 720,000 on 17 agreements with hotels at retail trade fairs between 2014 and 2018 without records showing that the agency considered competitive offers for hotels and lower cost food suppliers, according to the report.

"Several of those agreements contained excessive costs for food and beverages," the audit said.

The audit also criticized the Office of the State Comptroller in charge of overseeing the lottery for not following that expense. In April 2019, the State Comptroller's Office removed a finding from a report he made that questioned the lottery agency's expenses in the hotel agreements following criticism from a lottery lawyer, according to the report.

After the State Comptroller's Office shared the draft of his audit finding with lottery officials, the California State Lottery attorney "requested adjustments to the hotel agreement finding,quot; and the finding was removed within one day, according to the state auditor's report.

The controller's office "inappropriately removed the finding before publishing the final audit report even though it had enough evidence to support that finding," said the state auditor's report.

The response of the lottery agency questioned that there was an excessive expense in hotels, saying that “after considering the time and cost associated with the search and negotiation of rates with different hotels, the possibility that the Lottery has achieved substantial savings by Hiring with other hotels is questionable. "

The state auditor's report also said that the controller's office submitted a financial performance report on the lottery that the lottery agency officials prepared, without an independent analysis of the documents by the controller's office. That performance report was delivered three years late to the Legislature in October 2019, according to the state auditor's report.

The state lottery during the fiscal year examined provided $ 1.7 billion to public education, approximately 1% of the state's annual budget for schools, according to the auditor's report.

Alva Johnson, director of the California State Lottery, said his agency and the state auditor have a "fundamental difference of opinion on the interpretation of the California State Lottery Law,quot; and that it is unclear how a state law 2010 defined the net revenue of the lottery.

He also said that the lottery agency has fulfilled its mandate to "maximize funds for education."

The state auditor's report said the law requires the lottery to provide as much funding as possible for education after accounting for operating expenses and increasing the funds each year based on the agency's earnings.

"The Lottery has not used a budget process designed to meet the requirements of the Lottery Law," the state auditor wrote in his response to Johnson.

The "findings of the state auditor demonstrate what we suspected all the time." That the California Lottery has a culture of profit first and schools at the end, ”said Republican state senator Ling Ling Chang, who requested the audit.

