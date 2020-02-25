The Broncos hope to face the Atlanta Falcons in London

%MINIFYHTMLf443762eb9f2bd93bb3297104bdb8a9311% %MINIFYHTMLf443762eb9f2bd93bb3297104bdb8a9312%

INDIANAPOLIS – Although the NFL has not yet announced its 2020 international game series, the Broncos expect to be chosen to play the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Stadium in London.

"I'm assuming that; I'm not announcing that," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday at the exploration combine.

Assuming that Falcons owner Arthur Blank said earlier this month that his team against the Broncos is "what I've heard."

The NFL is not expected to announce the dates of its international games until this spring.

If the Broncos are chosen, it will be their second regular season game abroad. They lost 24-16 against the San Francisco 49ers in London (October 2010). The Broncos and then coach Josh McDaniels were fined $ 50,000 each when team video director Steve Scarnecchia was caught recording the day before the 49ers game.

The late owner Pat Bowlen was an advocate for the promotion of sport abroad. During his tenure, the Broncos played preseason games in London, Berlin, Barcelona, ​​Tokyo (twice), Mexico City and Sydney.

The Broncos have always wanted to return to London as the "visiting,quot; team, but opponents did not want to give up a home gate during the four years of quarterback Peyton Manning with the team.

The NFL has played at least one game in London every year since 2007. Since 2013-19, the Jacksonville Jaguars played one game at home per year in London and will play two games at home there this year.

If he is selected to face the Falcons, Fangio said his plan would be to "go early."

If the Broncos play an East Coast game (New England, New York Jets, Pittsburgh or Carolina), Fangio said the team would go directly to London. If they play in Denver, they would go to London the next day.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone played for the London Monarchs of the World Football League and made the trip four consecutive years with Jacksonville.

"It's simply different," Marrone told Up News Info. “Everyone has a different system to go there and the basis of that is probably the same as when you go from coast to coast in terms of hydration, rest and sleep. The perception will be that going there is a bad thing, but I say to the team: "Hey, it's great for us to expand our fan base, the soccer game and win a game."

The Jaguars spent the whole week in London before facing the San Francisco 49ers of Fangio in 2013 and the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 before arriving Friday morning in the last four years.

According to the operations personnel of the teams that have played in London, the NFL provides a charter plane for the teams to travel, as well as a list of the best practice sites. The teams work with the kitchens of their London hotel to prepare a menu of American food.

Once the game is announced, the Broncos operations staff will make at least two trips (spring and summer) to London to familiarize themselves with the venue and meet with a London-based liaison that performs much of the work in advance.

Back at the Broncos facilities, the main task is to make sure that each person in the travel group has a valid passport.