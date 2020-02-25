The alleged murderer of Nipsey Hussle appears on YouTube before the trial

%MINIFYHTML025e656f2165eeea459b1d2b78cf9bfc11% %MINIFYHTML025e656f2165eeea459b1d2b78cf9bfc12%

Eric Holder speaks on the podcast & # 39; Real Whirl & # 39; from jail, but he doesn't talk about the death of the rap legend and promises to do an interview after his trial.

Up News Info –

Nipsey HussleThe alleged shooter Eric Holder, surprisingly, has gone to YouTube from prison. The man, accused of killing the rap star, appeared on the popular podcast "Real Whirl" on Monday, February 24, by telephone.

Eric seemed to want to clarify things and tell his version of the story, but he didn't talk about the rapper's death as he approached the date of his trial. "I'm on the case now, so I really can't speak," he said by phone.

%MINIFYHTML025e656f2165eeea459b1d2b78cf9bfc13% %MINIFYHTML025e656f2165eeea459b1d2b78cf9bfc14%

However, he promised to contact the podcast host and do an interview after his trial. "I am in a position to go to trial. After the track, when I discover everything, I will call you safely," he said before the end of the call, which was registered under federal law.

%MINIFYHTML025e656f2165eeea459b1d2b78cf9bfc15% %MINIFYHTML025e656f2165eeea459b1d2b78cf9bfc16%

<br />

Eric is accused of shooting Nipsey, born Ermias Asghedom, in front of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. It has been reported that while visiting the story, "Feelin & # 39; Myself" told Eric He had heard that it had been "snitching," which supposedly led Eric to fatally shoot the Grammy-winning rapper.

Eric was arrested on April 2, two days after the shooting. He has been charged with a charge of murder, two counts of attempted murder and a charge of possession of a firearm by a criminal. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial could begin in mid-April.

Christopher Darden, who was a prosecutor in O.J. SimpsonThe murder trial in the 1990s previously represented Eric. The high profile lawyer, however, later resigned as Eric's lawyer after receiving death threats.

In September of last year, it was reported that Eric was found "almost dead" inside his cell. He was believed to have attempted suicide while awaiting trial for the murder of Nipsey.