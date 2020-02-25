The accuser of Harvey Weinstein & # 39; emotional and excited & # 39; by guilty verdict

%MINIFYHTML92ddf0866c39ca11b938b94fafe186a311% %MINIFYHTML92ddf0866c39ca11b938b94fafe186a312%

WENN / Instagram / Avalon

In statements to & # 39; Extra & # 39; of his reaction when he heard the news, Caitlin Dulany says: & # 39; I can't believe that after all these years of harming and hurting women, we can finally see justice & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Harvey Weinstein accuser Caitlin Dulany He was "emotional and excited" after a jury found the movie mogul guilty of sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

Following the conclusion of the trial in Manhattan, New York, on Monday, February 24, Weinstein was arrested and now faces up to 29 years in prison on felony charges.

%MINIFYHTML92ddf0866c39ca11b938b94fafe186a313% %MINIFYHTML92ddf0866c39ca11b938b94fafe186a314%

Dulany is part of a class action lawsuit against Weinstein, and he told the American TV show "Extra" about his reaction when he heard the news that the producer, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, had been convicted.

%MINIFYHTML92ddf0866c39ca11b938b94fafe186a315% %MINIFYHTML92ddf0866c39ca11b938b94fafe186a316%

When asked how he felt, Dulany replied that he was "really excited, completely excited and almost as if he couldn't believe it was happening. I can't believe after all these years of harming and hurting women, we can finally see justice." .

She continued: "First of all, the fact that he was found guilty of harming both women, I am very happy and surprised by that … It is really very significant for me and for all of us … This man is really going to go to jail and will always be known as a condemned serial rapist … It is still sinking … Change everything, it's really historic. This man who hurt me so many years ago is actually going to jail. "

Zoe Brock, a model and actress from New Zealand, is also part of the class action lawsuit, and told the British newspaper The Guardian that the verdict surprised and surprised her.

"I was not prepared for a conviction," he said. "Historically, the men in their position, with their amount of money and their lawyers, who blame the victims and shame the women on the stand, historically get off."

"They not only get off, but also come back. And they show up at the Oscars in a couple of years. So I was absolutely prepared for the worst. (But this is) a huge victory. It shows them, the predators, that women can talk and they can be believed. It shows that if the victim is ashamed and blames the victim as Harvey's lawyer did, that will no longer work well for them. "

Weinstein's lawyers have already announced that they will appeal the verdict, which Brock said would cause a "new hell" for her and the other magnate's accusers.