The 2-year-old son of the influential Kassady Bingham died after the battle against leukemia

It is the family update Kassady Bingham I never wanted to share.
Earlier this week, the influential Instagram revealed on social media that her two-year-old son Milo had died after a battle against leukemia.
"Milo went to his house with Jesus this morning. He didn't lose his battle, he got the greatest reward; heavenly healing," he shared on Instagram. "I never felt a pain like this. I am too disconsolate to say something else. Thank you all for your love and support. #Mightymilo #moreloveformilo."
Kassady later shared a photo of the last time he was able to retain his son in the hospital.
"His spirit had already passed, but he couldn't let go. His body began to stiffen as he held it. He could no longer form his fingers around mine. I saw his lips turn blue, his skin turned green and his tongue turned white." , shared. "I finally handed it over to a nurse I had just met that day and watched her go out the door with my baby in her arms."
"He seemed calmer than ever, and he even looked like he was almost smiling again," Kassady continued. "I know he's smiling in the sky. His body may be gone, but he's still here. Every day they are one day closer to you, bubba. I can't wait to continue growing up in heaven with your perfect and healthy body. .Mum loves you. #Mightymilo #moreloveformilo ".
The Arizona-based mother has gained supporters across the country by documenting Milo's diagnosis and the fight for health. She used her platform to advocate for more research and funding regarding childhood leukemia.
And in addition to raising funds through his #MoreLoveForMilo merchandise, Kassady gained support from famous figures that include The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.
"Kassady there are no words," he wrote in the comments section. "God bless you all. You and the mighty Milo will be in my prayers."
While Kassady and his family continue to mourn the loss of Milo, they remain focused on raising awareness and helping families who end up in similar situations.
"Milo Lance Bingham- November 6, 2018 – February 23, 2020 … Milo went to his heavenly home this morning,quot; Konnor Bingham shared on Instagram "He left peacefully while his mother held him in his arms. You will always be with me, my son."
