The 2-year-old son of the influential Kassady Bingham died after the battle against leukemia

It is the family update Kassady Bingham I never wanted to share.

%MINIFYHTMLf9b4eee0be2767985ccb1d9a3213f77f13% %MINIFYHTMLf9b4eee0be2767985ccb1d9a3213f77f14%

Earlier this week, the influential Instagram revealed on social media that her two-year-old son Milo had died after a battle against leukemia.

%MINIFYHTMLf9b4eee0be2767985ccb1d9a3213f77f15% %MINIFYHTMLf9b4eee0be2767985ccb1d9a3213f77f16%

"Milo went to his house with Jesus this morning. He didn't lose his battle, he got the greatest reward; heavenly healing," he shared on Instagram. "I never felt a pain like this. I am too disconsolate to say something else. Thank you all for your love and support. #Mightymilo #moreloveformilo."

Kassady later shared a photo of the last time he was able to retain his son in the hospital.

"His spirit had already passed, but he couldn't let go. His body began to stiffen as he held it. He could no longer form his fingers around mine. I saw his lips turn blue, his skin turned green and his tongue turned white." , shared. "I finally handed it over to a nurse I had just met that day and watched her go out the door with my baby in her arms."