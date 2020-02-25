Thailand excited about the game of & # 39; goose & # 39; of the T20 Women's World Cup in England | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML4ba8589c2a900486512a75b3fc84c12c11% %MINIFYHTML4ba8589c2a900486512a75b3fc84c12c12%

Watch England vs Thailand in the Women's T20 World Cup, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30 a.m.





Thai captain Sornnarin Tippoch talks about her excitement as she faces England in the T20 World Cup in her biggest game

According to Captain Sornnarin Tippoch, Thailand's female cricket team is preparing for its biggest game ever, its "goose,quot; game.

It can be said that Thailand is the story of the T20 Women's World Cup in Australia, given its remarkable rise to its first major ICC tournament.

Although he was finally defeated by the West Indies in his first game, losing by seven wickets, the Thai team briefly threatened a nuisance by reducing the Caribbean side to 27-3 by chasing 79.

Thailand Women celebrate a wicket in their first World Cup match against the West Indies

Now his next opponents are England, who are eager to record their first tournament victory after a disappointing defeat against South Africa on Sunday.

"It's the goose game, the great game for us," Tippoch said before Wednesday's clash. live at Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30 a.m..

England vs Thailand Women Live

"We've been waiting a long time to play a game like this and it will be great for us."

"We lost in 16.4 overs (against the West Indies). We lost because we didn't hit well. We scored only 78 races, but we tried to get more. But we trust our bowling and the field."

"I think we have improved a lot, especially the mental side of things. We have technique, we have skill, but the mental side is hard."

"We want to play the best cricket, we want to win but, if not, we must learn. Experience is key for us."

Experience is key to the emerging nation of cricket, which made its international debut only 13 years ago in 2007.

Tippoch was originally a softball player before focusing her attention on cricket, a typical story of the beginnings of cricket in the country, as they borrowed other sports.

However, Thai team manager Shan Kader says that investment in the provinces that play cricket in the country and academies is starting to pay off, culminating in the qualification for this T20 World Cup to be achieved. with a result between the first two in the Qualifier held in Scotland last summer.

Sornnarin Tippoch captained Thailand to second place in last year's T20 World Cup Qualifier to reach Australia

"First we started with many girls of softball, volleyball, basketball, hockey, many transition sports, since we knew that, to be sustainable, we had to develop our own talent harvest," Kader said.

"Little by little we started to slow down the construction of our own cricket players, across the provinces and academies, this is how we feed our national configuration, and from three provinces initially, we are now 14 years old.

"Now there are also teams under 15, under 19, boys and girls, as well as senior teams.

"Then, in 2017, 2018, it was when we really made an effort towards, if we wanted to play quality cricket, we needed to train at a higher intensity

"That's where the head coach comes in, he has been instructing us, giving us good advice and good comments on where we should be training and what levels of intensity."

The designated head coach in November 2018 was Harshal Pathak, a former Indian first-class cricketer, who helped oversee Thailand's qualification for the T20 Women's World Cup.

Pathak says that the next objective is to supervise a significant improvement in the batting of the country, and adds that his ambition for the tournament itself would be a result among the first four of the five-team group stage, ensuring an automatic place in the Cup 2022 World Cup.

"The first priority was our approach. I put a lot of emphasis on playing the game aggressively: batting, bowling and fielding," Pathak said. "Our motto has been & # 39; aggressive in the field, positive outside the field & # 39 ;.

Thailand's batting is the focus of head coach Harshal Pathak, as his goal is to cause a discomfort in the tournament.

"We have worked a lot on the tactical aspect of batting, in particular, since we need to accelerate it quickly. In women's cricket, having a strong batting side makes a difference."

"In the next two or three years, I would love to see the Thai team be a strong batting unit, capable of competing with all the leading nations.

(What would a successful World Cup look like?) "It would be great to be an automatic team in the next World Cup (finish in the top four of the group). Right now I'm seeing that."

