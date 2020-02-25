Texas Liberals hope to ride the same wave of success as Bernie Sanders – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa5896b667135c4d636de701e5b97c57b11% %MINIFYHTMLa5896b667135c4d636de701e5b97c57b12%

– Jessica Cisneros is the best opportunity that liberal activists could have taken to win in the 2020 elections. The youngest member of Congress is backed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, the largest labor union in Texas is on her side and exceeded one million dollars in donors.

But it's not clear that Super Tuesday is what the Democratic voters in Texas want.

As Sanders rises nationwide, rising in polls and criticizing Democrats who nominate a democratic socialist declared to assume President Donald Trump, his success is emboldening a crop of insurgent challengers left in Texas. They are backed by more money and bigger names than ever before, and as their rivals make fun of them on television and in the stages of debate before the March 3 primary, it is proof that some are not taken to the light

It has been the playbook for Democrats that ending the long control of the Republican Party over Texas would take widely attractive candidates that could attract more voters from the center of the ideological spectrum. But about half a dozen liberals running from the left in the Democratic primary, in careers ranging from prosecutors in big cities to the United States Senate, are also testing Sanders’s calculation that they can energize and generate more Democrats. than the moderates who have failed at the top of the ticket for a generation.

That tactic is attracting strong doses of skepticism and invariably, direct discard. In Texas, Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton by a margin of 2 to 1 in 2016 and electoral participation is among the lowest in the US. In the US, undermining predictions that a wave of young and minority voters will lead progressive candidates to victory.

But with early voting already under way in Texas, Sanders’s rise in polls has put them together with a rebuttal.

"Conventional wisdom would say that the most progressive Democratic presidential candidate will not lead the polls in this state," said United States Senate candidate Cristina Tzintzún Ramírez, in a debate last week, referring to Sanders. She is a former labor organizer who has raised more than $ 1 million, supports a ban on fracking in a state where the energy sector is king and is backed by Democratic representative Joaquin Castro.

One of his moderate rivals, State Senator Royce West, scoffed. “We have to make sure we have a dose of reality. No democrat can win by being away. It will not happen, "he said.

At the end of Super Tuesday, more than a third of all delegates to the Democratic convention will be awarded. Texas has 261 delegates and is the top prize on March 3 behind California, where Sanders' popularity could only give it enough delegates to contain the centrist rivals before the national party convention in July. If Sanders exceeds expectations in Texas, it will emerge even more formidable.

But their allies in other races in Texas have their work cut, even in places where they are putting more energy. On the Texas border, Cisneros is riding one of the nation's most viewed major challenges against the conservative US Democratic representative Henry Cuellar, who has had an "A,quot; rating from the National Rifle Association, is a target of the abortion rights groups and was one of the last members of the Texas delegation to say publicly that he would vote to accuse Trump.

Once an intern at the Cuellar office, Cisneros has the backing of Justice Democrats, which helped elected representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive fire brand in New York. When she tells the Democrats what Cuellar represents, "they are like, & # 39; you are facing a terrible Republican & # 39; I say no, that is my Democratic congressman," Cisneros told a supporters room. in San Antonio, just days before the early voting began.

Liberal challenges are paying more attention to a range of progressive proposals, from broader health care coverage and educational benefits to less punitive criminal sentences, than is usual in Texas.

In the contest of Cuéllar, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has supported the head of eight periods and visited the headquarters of her campaign in Laredo over the weekend. Cuellar, who didn't even have a main rival in 2018, is now launching attack ads that show Cisneros as a stranger for his work as an immigration lawyer in New York and tells voters that he is the only candidate who "speaks for us,quot;.

Two years ago, Sanders performed even worse in the district than in the entire state, behind Clinton 3 to 1.

It is an unusual race of two Democrats at totally opposite ideological extremes of the party, which has moved even more towards politics even among candidates who take a more moderate tone.

“There was this idea for a long time that Democrats had to be conservative in Texas. And we have tried for a long time, and it has not taken us very far, "said Ed Espinoza, a former official of the National Democratic Committee who now runs the Progress Texas group.

In the prosperous and purple suburbs of Austin, 66-year-old Alex Dormant liked what he heard when the Senate centrist candidate, MJ Hegar, backed by the Senate Democratic Campaign Committee, talked about winning voters on both sides : He almost won a seat in the House in 2018, and frequently mentions that his supporters two years ago also planted yard posters that supported Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Sanders doesn't give him the same confidence.

"I think he will reject many Texans who think it's too extreme," he said, adding: "Texas is winnable, in my opinion."

