Tenth US Democratic Debate UU .: what you need to know | USA news

Democrats who remain in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November will meet in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday night, just a few days before voters in that state make their election for the known nomination in a state primary election.

The clash on Tuesday, the tenth, will begin at 8 p. M. Local time (01:00 GMT on Wednesday) and will be presented by CBS News and the Congress of the Black Caucus Institute Congress. The event will be broadcast on the CBS television network, as well as on its broadcast and BET platforms. Twitter is a debate partner, and voters can use the hashtag #DemDebate to send questions that can be posed to candidates.

Moderators include CBS Evening News presenter and executive editor, Norah O & # 39; Donnell, and CBS This Morning co-chair, Gayle King, along with senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, Washington's chief correspondent, Major Garrett, and the 60-minute correspondent, Bill Whitaker.

Seven of the eight candidates who are still in the race are expected to appear: former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer. The eighth candidate, Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, did not qualify under the rules established by the National Democratic Committee.

Sanders 'strong performance and now undisputed status as a favorite means that he will probably be on the receiving side of many of his rivals' attacks. But if he is worried about such attacks, he did not show up at the campaign rallies during the weekend. At a rally on the campus of the University of Houston in Texas, it sounded like a candidate who has already secured the nomination.

"If the workers and youth of this city, black and white and Latino, gay or straight, if our people join, go out to vote, we will win here in Texas," he said.

Biden, seen until recently as the likely candidate, desperately needs to stop Sanders' momentum to keep his candidacy alive until Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states hold primaries and grant a third of the delegates needed for the nomination.

Until recently, Biden had a dominant agreement in the South Carolina polls, which is almost 30 percent African-American, but his number plummeted after bad performances in Iowa and New Hampshire. He now leads Sanders for less than four points in the state.

Buttigieg, who has fought among black voters, is not expected to perform well in South Carolina, but could benefit from presenting himself as the moderate alternative to the progressive Sanders, taking photos of the latter's most radical and politically unpleasant economic policies. such as Medicare-For-All and student loan forgiveness.

The participation of the Black Caucus of Congress in the event, along with the high number of black voters in South Carolina, would suggest that racial problems will play an important role in the discussion of the night. Although he is not on the February 29 ballot, it is likely that Bloomberg will again be subject to scrutiny for a controversial policy of actions and registration when he was mayor of New York City, which critics described as racist.

For candidates who still fight in single digits in national polls and without victories in early voting states, namely Klobuchar and Warren, the debate could easily be their last chance to attract voters on a national stage.

Speaking to reporters in Denver over the weekend, Warren continued the attacks on rival Bloomberg that served him so well during the Nevada debate last week, calling him the "most risky candidate on that stage because of his history of hiding his taxes, its history of harassment of women and its history of defense of racist policies. "

Steyer avoided criticism of Bloomberg during the campaign stops in South Carolina on Monday, choosing to focus his attention on Sanders. He told more than 100 people gathered Monday at a breakfast in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, that he loves the diversity of the Democratic Party, but that unity is the only way to defeat Trump in November.

He warned: "We cannot nominate someone who will divide us,quot; and "that will not bring all Democrats."