Tekashi69 gang leader gets 17 years in prison in the case of Nine Trey

Instagram

Aljermiah & # 39; Nuke & # 39; Mack has been convicted of organized crime conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl after the rapper & # 39; Fefe & # 39; testified against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Up News Info –

Tekashi 6ix9ineThe gang leader, friend Aljermiah & # 39; Nuke & # 39; Mack, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking and organized crime as part of the violent Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Mack was convicted of organized crime conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, after allegedly helping to bring a prolific drug dealer to the gang.

%MINIFYHTML2e9d653b3dc4beb2fe6848a4e53599fd11% %MINIFYHTML2e9d653b3dc4beb2fe6848a4e53599fd12%

He was identified after Tekashi, whose real name was Daniel Hernandez, testified against the gang members with whom he was previously associated and pleaded not guilty in the case.

Judge Paul Engelmayer imposed the sentence on Mack after pointing out that he had done "nothing to accept responsibility" for his leadership role in crimes. If he had pleaded guilty, Engelmayer would have reduced his sentence for several years, he said in court.

"Remember this moment," the judge told Mack when he lectured him to take responsibility for his crimes, the New York Post reported.

The sentence comes despite a plea from Pedro Sierra, a teacher and dean of Bushwick High School, who sent a letter of support to Mack, describing the gang member as "highly respected in the community."

Sierra wrote that he met Mack while teaching at the school in 2000 and insisted that he treated "me and the other adults with the greatest respect."

"I know at the bottom of my soul, if I give Mr. Mack a chance he will spend his time returning to our community," Sierra wrote. "Many of the students also face many of the same pitfalls Mr. Mack has faced, however, Mr. Mack can help them avoid it."

He added: "Today, many of the students will listen to someone who is highly respected in the community like Mr. Mack."

Meanwhile, the "Fefe" star is expected to leave prison this summer (2020), after he was ordered to serve two years behind bars for charges of organized crime and firearms in December 2019 as part of the gang.