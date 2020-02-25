Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry is ready to raise baby number four alone while revealing she has no contact with Chris Chris's dad

Teen mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry says she is ready to raise baby number four alone. The 27-year-old pregnant woman recently talked about her relationship with her baby dad, Chris Lopez, and says she is prepared to raise her children without him.

Earlier this month, Lowry revealed that he was expecting his fourth son, who is the second with Lopez. They already share Lux, two years old, and is also the mother of Isaac, 9 years old, whom he shares with his ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6 years old, whom he shares with his ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Since her pregnancy announcement, Lowry has faced some criticism about her decision to have another baby with Lopez because it has not been a large part of Lux's life.

Fans were also confused about the pregnancy because Lowry told Dr. Drew in the Teenage mother meeting in December that she and Lopez did not have a co-parenting relationship, and he was in therapy and working on himself.

On top of that, in October 2019, Lopez said he was wrong when Lowry was pregnant with Lux because he wasn't close and wished he had been there more for Lowry.

"I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely false and defamatory statements that people make about me are out of control," Lowry said. We weekly. “At the end of the day, I have three children who are happy, healthy and wonderful. I know that I am prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are very excited to welcome you to our family. "

Lowry confirmed that she and Lopez are no longer in a relationship, adding that "they have no contact." However, she says that Lopez is the father, and he has confessed that he intentionally left her pregnant.

"The circumstances surrounding the conception are not in dispute," says Lowry.

the Coffee and Convos The podcast host also refused to talk about the protection order she had against Lopez. He explained that he is not legally allowed to go into details about it, but he wanted to make it clear that domestic violence and narcissism are "very real issues." And, when you're in a place to offer advice, you will.

Ad

New episodes of Teen mom 2 Will return to MTV later this year.



Post views:

0 0