Teacher placed in & # 39; Leave & # 39; to knock the body out of control Teen !! (Video)

A teacher from Norfolk, Virginia High School is on administrative leave after being involved in a fight inside a classroom, MTO News found out. The incident occurred inside Lake Taylor High School.

Here is a video that shows the teacher knocking the teenager out of control on a desk

The incident was captured in a five-second video, which quickly went viral on social media. The teacher seems to grab a student by the arm and shirt, and throws the girl to a desk.

The school has refused to comment to MTO News, so it is not clear what led to the altercation. The school principal told the media that the teacher was trying to end a fight between the students.

The Norfolk Public Schools are investigating the incident and have placed the teacher on paid administrative leave. There is no schedule to complete the investigation, according to the director.

Adult Protective Services were contacted after the incident because the student is not a minor, he said. No charges have been filed.

