Taraji P. Henson celebrates the legacy of NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson after her death

Instagram

After playing the mathematician in & # 39; Hidden Figures & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; What Men Want & # 39; He pays a sincere tribute to the late scientist following his death at the age of 101.

Up News Info –

Taraji P. Henson has written a sincere tribute to the scientist of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration who portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film "Hidden figures".

Katherine Johnson's death at the age of 101 was announced by NASA chiefs on Monday, February 24.

"We are saddened by the death of the famous math #HiddenFigures Katherine Johnson," the statement said. "Today we celebrate its 101 years of life and honor its legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers."

<br />

Then, Henson turned to Instagram to share a picture of Johnson along with a moving dedication.

"Thank you QUEEN #KatherineJohnson for sharing your intelligence, balance, grace and beauty with the world!" she wrote. "Because of your hard work, girls EVERYWHERE can dream as big as the MOON! Your legacy will live FOREVER! You ran so we could fly! I will always have the honor of being part of giving life to your story. "

"You / your story was hidden and thanks to GOD that you are #hiddennomore God bless your beautiful family. I am very honored to have sat down and broke bread with all of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you! #RIHKatherineJohnson #representationmatters" .

<br />

Katherine's innovative career played a key role in the historic Apollo 11 moon landing.