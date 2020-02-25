Tamra's judge could return to RHOC after all

A month later it was revealed that Tamra Judge was leaving Royal Housewives of Orange County After 12 seasons, a new report states that the 52-year-old woman is in talks to return to the series that made her famous.

According to Online radarJudge is currently negotiating her return as a "friend,quot; of the show even though she has already rejected Bravo's offer to be part of three episodes in Season 15 at a rate of $ 20,000 per episode.

"Tamra is working on an agreement that will bring her back for more than three episodes for between $ 20-25,000,000 each," says one source. "He didn't like just being in three episodes. He was gradually being retired and he knew it and wanted to control the narrative."

The source also states that the filming of Season 15 with Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenhetier, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and rookie Elizabeth Lyn Vargas has not gone as well as RHOC The producers waited. And, they need to bring Judge so she can "give him life."

Apparently, Beador needs friends on the show, and Judge would be the "voice of reason,quot; to keep Dodd under control. The source says that RHOC the producers need Judge, and now she has some influence to reach an agreement for more episodes next season.

When she was full time in RHOCAccording to reports, Judge earned about $ 900,000 per season. Initial reports after she announced her departure claimed that Judge was offended by the offer to return to RHOC for only three episodes with a massive pay cut. But recently, Judge has revealed that he did not accept the offer to return because he was going through many things in his personal life.

In addition to the recent health problems of her husband Eddie, Judge's ex-husband, Simon Barney, has revealed that she is battling throat cancer in stage 3. When Judge learned of Barney's cancer diagnosis in November, she said that she didn't want to film Season 14. But she managed to move on while keeping Barney's health problems to herself.

She says that Barney's diagnosis contributed to her decision to reject Bravo's offer to return for three episodes.

Tamra Judge also sold her home in Orange County because she received an offer from nowhere for $ 200K more than she paid for the property less than two years ago. She said in Jeff Lewis Live that people would probably think they sold the house because they couldn't afford it, but that is not the case. Instead, they gave him an offer he couldn't refuse.

The source says Judge has been communicating with executive producer Andy Cohen "nonstop,quot; since he announced that he would not return to Royal Housewives of Orange County. And, Cohen has been "pushing for me to come back." However, fans will have to wait and see how all this develops.



