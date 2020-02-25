Tamar Braxton fans are going crazy with joy because he is still with David Adefeso. She calls him "my fine as * husband,quot;

Tamar Braxton fans can finally relax! They just received the official confirmation that she is still with her man, David Adefeso!

In case you have been living in a cave and you are not updated on the latest news, there were a lot of rumors that have been floating around Tamar and the man who seemed to be the love of his life.

When Tamar removed all of his Instagram posts, fans got scared, believing she and David Adefeso were done.

Many fans really broke up thinking that these two are no longer together,

Wendy Williams appeared in the picture and said everything was fine between them, but fans were not yet convinced.

Now, Tamar convinced everyone with his own words.

David shared a video in which he is teaching his fans something new: why it is important to have a Beneficiary Designation Form.

"Why it is VERY important to have a Beneficiary Designation Form: it may surprise you how easy it is to make a costly mistake with your beneficiary designation." Get ready Make sure your 401 (k), 403 (b), life and real estate insurance policy is set up to go to the right people, ”David captioned in his video.

Tamar skipped the comments and said: "My good husband ❤️😘"

Many fans were happy to receive this confirmation that the two are still together.

Someone said: ta @tamarbraxton I knew they were still together and pretending for the gram. I hear you … people fall in love with him every time. "

Another follower said that this comment is not at all appropriate for the publication: ‘this is a professional publication. Delete this comment girl. "

Someone told David: "Great advice, David!" I will change my beneficiary designation form tomorrow! "

Are you happy that Tamar and David remain strong?



