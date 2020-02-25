% tags% – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The police are at the scene of a barricade situation involving a murder suspect in Panorama City.

The suspect ran out of a chase vehicle near Chase Street and Willis Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Two others inside the vehicle also fled on foot.

The suspect with barricades was located in the 14800 block of Chase Avenue at the time of this report, according to police.

This story is unfolding.