Suspicious drunk driver crashes into North Richland Hills home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A family from North Richland Hills was shaken up early Tuesday when a suspicious drunk driver crashed into his garage.

It happened on Sandhurst Lane around 2:30 a.m.

Aftermath of the vehicle hitting the garage in North Richland Hills (Up News Info 11).

No one in the vehicle or inside the house was injured.

The family called it an extremely close call.

"I could have hit my room or my brother's room," said a resident named Brandon. "Our two beds are on this wall, so I don't know what could have happened. We could have been easily injured."

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The suspect has not yet seen a judge, so his name and reserve photo are not yet available to the police department.

