Suspicious drunk driver crashes into North Richland Hills home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A family from North Richland Hills was shaken up early Tuesday when a suspicious drunk driver crashed into his garage.

It happened on Sandhurst Lane around 2:30 a.m.

No one in the vehicle or inside the house was injured.

The family called it an extremely close call.

"I could have hit my room or my brother's room," said a resident named Brandon. "Our two beds are on this wall, so I don't know what could have happened. We could have been easily injured."

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The suspect has not yet seen a judge, so his name and reserve photo are not yet available to the police department.