Summary and Summary of League One and League Two: Coventry has Rotherham; Sunderland Draw | Soccer news

Max Power scored a late draw for Sunderland against Fleetwood

Matty Godden's header canceled a howl from goalkeeper Marko Marosi when the top two in League One, Rotherham and Coventry, fought for a resounding 1-1 draw.

Freddie Ladapo put Rotherham above Marosi's mistake, but Godden kept the level of Sky Blues in points with the leaders and with a game in hand.

Max Power regained a point in the sixth minute of detention time when his dramatic late coup secured Sunderland a 1-1 draw against Wooden fleet In the stadium of light.

Power scored with what was effectively the last kick of the game to cancel the first inaugural game of Barrie McKay and keep the Black Cats at the center of the Sky Bet League One promotion race.

Portsmouth rose to fifth place with a 3-1 victory over MK Don in Fratton Park. Andy Cannon put Pompey in front from the beginning, before Alex Gilbey returned the ball home in the halftime blow after seeing his initial penalty saved.

John Marquis then restored the home team's lead, before MK went down to 10 men after 86 minutes when Carlton Morris saw red. Marcus Harness sealed the victory at the time of detention.

Matty Taylor and James Henry shot Oxford to a third consecutive victory, as they relaxed beyond the recent bogey side Accrington 3-0

Stanley had won on his two previous visits to Kassam Stadium, but United sent them this time with a safe display, closing the gap in the Sky Bet League One play-off package.

Blackpool they got their first victory since the dismissal of Simon Grayson with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bolton.

Connor Ronan's missile handed over the leadership to the Seasiders, who had no manager, who reportedly rejected the approach of Oxford chief Karl Robinson.

Kean Bryan seemed to have given the Trotters a point late, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shot at his house for the death of the hosts.

Corey Blackett-Taylor downtime target secured Tranmere a first League One victory since December 21, as he was left late to win 3-2 in Shrewsbury.

Mark Ellis and Alex Woodyard gave Tranmere a 2-0 half-time lead before Aaron Pierre and Callum Lang achieved Shrewsbury's level. But Blackett-Taylor had the last word, since Tranmere, third player, moved to five points of the Wimbledon AFC.

League two

Substitute Luke Varney scored a late winner as Cheltenham hit back from a goal down to defeat the promotion rivals Northampton in league two.

Varney was hired in the 81st minute and soon intervened from a short distance after the visiting corner did not deal with Chris Hussey's corner.

Grimsby they ran out of 4-2 winners against Newport in a high-ranking League Two clash at Blundell Park.

Bradley Garmston, Josh Benson, James Hanson and Max Wright scored for the hosts as they moved over the Exiles to 14th place.