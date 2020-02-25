Study begins in the US UU. To evaluate the possible coronavirus treatment

OMAHA, Neb. – The first clinical trial in the USA. UU. A possible coronavirus treatment is under way in Nebraska and is expected to include 400 patients in 50 locations worldwide, officials said Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML20073c4e254eab1ea0fd9ccdcf75de1011% %MINIFYHTML20073c4e254eab1ea0fd9ccdcf75de1012%

Half of the patients in the international study will receive the antiviral drug remdesivir, while the other half will receive a placebo. Several other studies, including one that analyzes the same drug, are already under way internationally.

Dr. Andre Kalil, who will oversee the study at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said the clinical trial developed rapidly in response to the virus outbreak that originated in China. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, will be eligible to join the trial if they have at least moderate symptoms.

"The goal here is to help the people who need it most," Kalil said.

Fourteen people who were evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan are being treated at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Twelve of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are no proven treatments or vaccines for the new and mysterious virus, which has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700, with the overwhelming majority of cases in China.

Doctors give patients liquid and pain relievers to try to relieve symptoms, which may include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In the case of those who are seriously ill, doctors use ventilators to help them breathe or a machine that pumps and oxygenates their blood out of the body, relieving the burden on the heart and lungs.

At least two patient studies are already underway in China, including the other study that involves remdesivir, conducted by Gilead Sciences, and another that tests a combination of HIV medications that contain lopinavir and ritonavir.

In a draft research plan published last month, the World Health Organization said remdesivir was considered "the most promising candidate." It was used briefly in some patients with Ebola in Congo before the study was stopped, but WHO cited laboratory studies that suggested it might be able to attack SARS and MERS, which are cousins ​​of the new virus.

Gilead has provided the medication for use in a small number of patients, including a man in Washington state who became ill after a trip to Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak. He is no longer hospitalized, but it is not clear if remdesivir helped him.