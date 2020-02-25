Student arrested for alleged Instagram threat against Millikan High School in Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Student arrested for alleged Instagram threat against Millikan High School in Long Beach - CBS Los Angeles
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – More police officers will be present at Millikan High School in Long Beach on Tuesday after a student was arrested on suspicion of posting a threat online.

Robert Millikan High School in Long Beach, California, February 22, 2018. (CBS2)

Police say the unidentified student posted a photo of several rifles on Instagram, along with a legend that said: "Don't go to Millikan tomorrow." The post was deleted moments later.

%MINIFYHTML3de481a5dd7bab0d2d1287ae606d8b9b11%%MINIFYHTML3de481a5dd7bab0d2d1287ae606d8b9b12%

Another post said it was a joke or that the student's account was hacked, police said. The department said it was confident there was no threat to high school.

The police did not give information about the student's age, gender or identity.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report).

%MINIFYHTML3de481a5dd7bab0d2d1287ae606d8b9b13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here