Student arrested for alleged Instagram threat against Millikan High School in Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

– More police officers will be present at Millikan High School in Long Beach on Tuesday after a student was arrested on suspicion of posting a threat online.

Police say the unidentified student posted a photo of several rifles on Instagram, along with a legend that said: "Don't go to Millikan tomorrow." The post was deleted moments later.

Another post said it was a joke or that the student's account was hacked, police said. The department said it was confident there was no threat to high school.

🚨 In response to a recent publication on social networks #LBPD it was made, an arrest was made and there is NO threat to a #LBUSD high school #seesomethingsaysomething pic.twitter.com/XLuhrAudnn – Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) February 25, 2020

The police did not give information about the student's age, gender or identity.

