Stocks sink, bonds skyrocket for fear of virus stunting economy – Up News Info

Stocks plummeted and bond prices skyrocketed for the second consecutive day as fears spread that the rising virus outbreak slowed the world economy. Losses occurred one day after the biggest market crash in two years. Investors invested money in bonds, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to a record low. Mastercard joined a growing list of companies that warn that the outbreak would damage their finances. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 878 points, or 3.1%, to 27,081. The S,amp;P 500 fell 97 points, or 3%, to 3,128. The Nasdaq lost 255 points, or 2.8%, to 8,965.

%MINIFYHTMLaa04ba1b32ad64251e71e943ccd322ed11% %MINIFYHTMLaa04ba1b32ad64251e71e943ccd322ed12%

This is a breaking news update. The previous AP story follows:

Shares collapsed again on Wall Street on Tuesday, accumulating losses a day after the biggest market crash in two years as fear spread that the rising virus outbreak would slow down the global economy.

Nervous investors took US government bonds. UU. Low risk, sending the yield of the 10-year Treasury note to a record low.

The last wave of sales came when more companies, including United Airlines and Mastercard, warned that the outbreak will damage their finances, and more cases were reported in Europe and the Middle East, far from the epicenter in China. Meanwhile, U.S. health officials asked Americans to be prepared for the disease to spread in the United States.

"It's not so much about whether this will happen anymore, but rather about when exactly this will happen and how many people in this country will have a serious illness," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prevention said in a call with journalists.

Travel-related actions took another charge, bringing the loss of two days for American Airlines to 16.8%.

The worst case scenario for investors has not changed in recent weeks, where the virus spreads throughout the world and paralyzes supply chains and the global economy, but the likelihood of it has increased, said Yung-Yu Ma , head of investments. strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

"It is the combination of South Korea, Japan, Italy and even Iran,quot; that report virus cases, Ma said. "That really woke up the market, that these four places in different parts of the world can go from low to high concern in question of days and that we could wake up in a week and could be five to ten more places. "

The S,amp;P 500 index fell 3.1% at 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time. The benchmark was on its way to its worst four-day losing streak since the end of 2018.

The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 896 points, or 3.2%, to 27,064. The Nasdaq fell 2.7%, erasing its earnings for the year. The Russell 200 index of shares of smaller companies fell 2.9%.

European markets also fell. The Euro Stoxx index lost 2.1%. The markets in Asia were mixed.

Monday's mass sale sent the Dow more than 1,000 points below and canceled its earnings for the year. The S,amp;P 500 has now dropped 7.7% since its record set last Wednesday and is also in red for 2019.

Technological actions, which rely heavily on China for both sales and supply chains, once again led the decline. Apple fell 3.3% and chip maker Nvidia fell 4.7%.

Bond prices continued to rise. The 10-year Treasury yield fell as low as 1.31%, a record, according to TradeWeb, before recovering slightly to 1.32% in the afternoon. That is a 1.37% decline on Monday afternoon and well below the 1.90% it was trading at the beginning of 2020.

The lower bond yields, which force interest rates to fall on mortgages and other loans, weighed on the banks. JPMorgan Chase fell 4.5% and Bank of America fell 5.3%.

Energy companies fell as oil prices rose. Real estate companies and public services also declined, although they remained better than the rest of the market as investors favored safe gaming actions.

The viral outbreak that originated in China has now infected more than 80,000 people worldwide, and more cases have been reported in Europe and the Middle East. Most cases and deaths remain focused on China, but the rapid spread to other parts of the world has frightened the markets and increased fears that it will harm the world economy.

United Airlines fell 6% after withdrawing its financial forecasts for the year due to the impact on air travel demand. Mastercard fell 6.6% after saying that the impact on cross-border travel and business could reduce its revenue, depending on the duration and severity of the virus outbreak.

Moderna increased by 31.4% after the company sent its possible vaccine against the virus to government researchers for additional tests. The biotechnology company is one of several drug developers competing to develop vaccines.

The S,amp;P 500 is on its way to its first four-day losing streak since early August. A measure of fear in the market, which shows how much merchants are paying to protect themselves from future changes for the S,amp;P 500, reached its highest level since the beginning of 2019, when the stock fell due to concerns about a possible recession.

The main risk is that the stock market was already "valued perfectly," or something similar, before concerns about the virus exploded, according to Brian Nick, Nuveen's investment director.

After obtaining the benefit of three Federal Reserve interest rate cuts last year and the consummation of a "Phase 1,quot; trade agreement between the United States and China, investors were willing to pay high prices for the shares with the expectation that profits would grow in the future. The S,amp;P 500 was recently trading at its most expensive level, relative to its expected earnings per share, as the dotcom bubble deflated in 2002, according to FactSet.

If earnings growth doesn't increase this year, that makes a high-priced stock market even more vulnerable. After an increasing number of companies have reduced or withdrawn their revenue and profit forecasts for the year, analysts have reduced their expectations for the growth of S,amp;P 500 earnings to 7.9% for this year, below expectations of 9.6% in early 2020, according to FactSet.

___

Damian J. Troise, AP Business writer, and Mike Stobbe, AP Medical writer, contributed.