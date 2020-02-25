Stocks sink, bonds skyrocket for fear of virus stunting economy – Up News Info

Stocks plummeted and bond prices skyrocketed for the second consecutive day as fears spread that the rising virus outbreak slowed the world economy. Losses occurred one day after the biggest market crash in two years. Investors invested money in bonds, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to a record low. Mastercard joined a growing list of companies that warn that the outbreak would damage their finances. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 878 points, or 3.1%, to 27,081. The S,amp;P 500 fell 97 points, or 3%, to 3,128. The Nasdaq lost 255 points, or 2.8%, to 8,965.

This is a breaking news update. The previous AP story follows:

Shares collapsed again on Wall Street on Tuesday, accumulating losses a day after the biggest market crash in two years as fear spread that the rising virus outbreak would slow down the global economy.

Nervous investors took US government bonds. UU. Low risk, sending the yield of the 10-year Treasury note to a record low.

The last wave of sales came when more companies, including United Airlines and Mastercard, warned that the outbreak will damage their finances, and more cases were reported in Europe and the Middle East, far from the epicenter in China. Meanwhile, U.S. health officials asked Americans to be prepared for the disease to spread in the United States.

"It's not so much about whether this will happen anymore, but rather about when exactly this will happen and how many people in this country will have a serious illness," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prevention said in a call with journalists.

Travel-related actions took another charge, bringing the loss of two days for American Airlines to 16.8%.

The worst case scenario for investors has not changed in recent weeks, where the virus spreads throughout the world and paralyzes supply chains and the global economy, but the likelihood of it has increased, said Yung-Yu Ma , head of investments. strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

"It is the combination of South Korea, Japan, Italy and even Iran,quot; that report virus cases, Ma said. "That really woke up the market, that these four places in different parts of the world can go from low to high concern in question of days and that we could wake up in a week and could be five to ten more places. "

The S,amp;P 500 index fell 3.1% at 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time. The benchmark was on its way to its worst four-day losing streak since the end of 2018.

