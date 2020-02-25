Steven Spielberg & # 39; ashamed & # 39; for your daughter's adventure in porn!

Mikaela Spielberg recently announced that she would venture into the pron industry and that her father, the famous Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, supports her, but according to sources, that is not the case.

According to a new Page Six report, Mikaela has already launched an account in the OnlyFans app, in which viewers can pay a monthly subscription fee of $ 15 to view it, and their father is ashamed for everything.

"Outwardly, Steven and Kate, who are the world's most evolved parents and love their children beyond measure, have always supported Mikaela and try to understand her," said the family friend. "Obviously, however, they are ashamed of their sudden public admission of entry into the world of sex workers."

The source added that "Nothing can damage Steven Spielberg's immaculate reputation, nor Kate's, but they are worried about how [Mikaela's revelation] looks for her other children, who are trying to support them but are also ashamed. This certainly it's not how they were raised. "