Steve Smith named Welsh fire captain in The Hundred | Cricket News

Former Australian captain Steve Smith will take over Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred

Australian hitter Steve Smith has been selected to captain the Welsh Fire men's team in the opening season of The Hundred this summer.

Smith, former Australian captain, will lead a team that includes fellow countryman Mitchell Starc and England stars Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton.

England's World Cup winner, Liam Plunkett, adds pace to the Fire bowling attack that will also include Ravi Rampaul, while short-form specialists Qais Ahmad and Danny Briggs join Simon Harmer in their bowling ranks.

3:26 Smith reflects on The Hundred's first draft and life after this summer's ashes Smith reflects on The Hundred's first draft and life after this summer's ashes

Smith said: "It is an honor that we are asked to captain Welsh Fire in the first year of The Hundred. Our team looks very strong with a large group of players who have dominated international and national scenes in recent years."

"Tom Banton is one of the most exciting young players in the world right now and Mitchell Starc brings the X factor with the ball, so we are looking to offer an amazing show for fans in Cardiff."

2:12 The English Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler say The Hundred will have a great impact on English cricket The English Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler say The Hundred will have a great impact on English cricket

Welsh Fire men's head coach Gary Kirsten said: "Steve's knowledge and experience in leading teams in pressurized situations will definitely help us in this first season of The Hundred."

"He has a history of getting the best of his players while performing at a very high level, which will be key for us this summer."

Smith was stripped of the Australian captaincy and fulfilled a 12-month cricket ban for his role in the ball manipulation issue in South Africa in March 2018, but has since made a sensational return to international cricket.

Smith averaged 110.57 with the bat during the summer of ashes 2019

Smith scored 774 races in seven innings, the 2019 ashes against England, reaching three fifty-three hundred, including a double ton, while Australia drew the series and retained the ash urn.

The Hundred is a new competition that will see eight teams competing against each other in seven cities in a 100-bullet game, broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The Hundred will begin on July 17, 2020, with Smith leading the leader Welsh Fire in the opening match of the competition against Oval Invincibles in the Kia Oval.

Watch The Hundred, live on Sky Sports, since July 2020.