Steve Ross, founder of the New England Holocaust Memorial dies

%MINIFYHTML697fe368484f334f77f912d835ccb4d411% %MINIFYHTML697fe368484f334f77f912d835ccb4d412%

%MINIFYHTML697fe368484f334f77f912d835ccb4d415% %MINIFYHTML697fe368484f334f77f912d835ccb4d416%

Steve Ross, a Holocaust survivor who founded the New England Holocaust Memorial and spent decades looking for a soldier who helped him in a concentration camp in 1945, died Monday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a tweet.

"Boston lost a giant today, and the world honestly lost a giant," Walsh said in the tweet. "Here is a man who could have given up several times in his life and he didn't. I'm very sad today for the loss of Steve Ross."

Today Boston lost a giant, and the world honestly lost a giant. Here is a man who could have given up several times in his life and did not. I am very sad today for the loss of Steve Ross. Https://t.co/9kPztNCvm2 – Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 25, 2020

Ross had been in palliative care for the past few months, said Roger Lyons, director and producer of a film about Ross. The documents list him as if he was 88, but he was believed to be 93, Lyons said.

Ross, who arrived in the United States as an orphan of refugees after World War II, was known for sharing his stories about the horrors of Nazi death camps. It is said that he spent five years in 10 different concentration camps as a child. On at least two occasions, he was marching in a row of prisoners on his way to death when he could escape, once hiding to the neck in the stool under a latrine and again clinging to the bottom of a train that set in motion, leading him to another camp, said Tony Bennis, co-producer and editor of the movie "Engraving on glass: the legacy of Steve Ross."

Ross was rescued in 1945 from the Dachau concentration camp, where he had an interaction with an American soldier who returned the will to live. The soldier hugged him, gave him food and handed him a handkerchief that turned out to be a small American flag.

"My father was absolutely transformed by that little act," said Michael Ross, a former president of the Boston City Council, in 2017. "It helped him regain his faith in humanity. It shows that these things we do in life they have profound consequences. It matters how we treat each other. "

Ross's search for the soldier appeared on the popular television show "Unsolved Mysteries,quot; in 1989. But it was not until decades after the family of Lieutenant Steve Sattler, who died in 1986, connected the dots.

The two families met at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House in 2012.

In this 2017, the archive photo, Holocaust survivors Israel Arbeiter, left, and Steve Ross greet each other in a theater before the premiere of the film "Glass Engraving: The Legacy of Steve Ross,quot; in West Newton. —AP Photo / Steven Senne, Archive

Sattler's granddaughter, Brenda Sattler, who played a key role in the connection, said in 2017 that the bond that was forged between the two families was surreal.

"The biggest impact for me is being proud of Grandpa for being that soldier," she said.

After serving in the U.S. Army UU. During the Korean War, Ross became a social worker who helped children in some of Boston's most difficult housing projects.

Ross had lived in Newton for many years and previously lived in Dorchester and Jamaica Plain, the Boston Globe reported.

In his last years, he would talk to high school students about his experience in the Holocaust and address swearing ceremonies for new American citizens. Dressed in an outfit similar to that worn by the prisoners in the extermination camps, he would faithfully tell the story of the kind soldier and carefully unfold the handkerchief of the American flag.

"He spoke to young people with such force about the need to combat racism and intolerance," Bennis said.