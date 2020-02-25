State senator moves to abolish summer time in Minnesota – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minnesota lawmaker says the state should abolish daylight saving time.

State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer (District 30) presented a bill to end the timing practice on Tuesday.

She wants summer time to be in effect throughout the year, which means she will always be lighter at night, but darker in the morning.

Kiffmeyer says that change is necessary because current custom can cause harmful effects.

“Incidents of heart attacks increase dramatically during the leap forward and backward. Accidents also increase. Even pets are affected by the change of one hour. Above all facets of his life, asthma attacks are documented things that affect all ages, "said Kiffmeyer.

Some studies have also found that when it gets dark early, children become less active.

The idea depends on the federal government first approving a bill that allows states to make the change.

Kiffmeyer says that Minnesota is not the only state that is considering moving. His bill passed to a subcommittee on Tuesday morning.

Daylight saving time will begin on Sunday, March 8.