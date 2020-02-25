St. Paul police will redirect low priority incidents to online reports – Up News Info

After the deadliest year of homicides in more than 25 years in St. Paul, police are changing the way they respond to certain types of emergency calls.

The Emergency Communications Center will no longer send officers to low priority incidents. It is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that officers are available to respond to the highest priority crimes.

The policy change will redirect certain types of incidents that will be reported online.

"Between June 2018 and July 2019, more than 5,100 of our most serious calls were delayed in the time it took to send an officer to the call," said St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders.

There are nine types of incidents that emergency services will now request to report online: criminal property damage, illegal dumping, harassment of phone calls, loss of property, car theft, fraud and forgery, separate garage theft, informational reports and Stole.

If a person calls to report one of those incidents, they will be referred to online reports or sent to teleserve.

Teleserve operations will be serviced 24 hours a day, seven days a week. St. Paul police hope that the policy change will help them respond to more serious crimes in progress.

"He will free our officers to handle the most serious crimes and request service and help the people who need them most," Linders said.

St. Paul police say that every report submitted online will be reviewed by an officer.

The St. Paul Public Libraries will also publish information on how to submit a police report online in case someone does not have access to the Internet in your home.

