Spreading across the continents, a lethal virus proves a frayed global order

LONDON – In Iran, an increase in coronavirus infections has caused fears of contagion throughout the Middle East. In Italy, one of the largest economies in Europe, officials fight frantically to prevent the epidemic from paralyzing the commercial center of Milan. And in New York, London and Tokyo, financial markets plummeted for fear that the virus would paralyze the global economy.
From Asia to Europe and North America, the lethal spread of the coronavirus accelerated on Monday, putting great pressure on a world already fractured by trade wars, populist policies and sectarian conflicts.
An epidemic of equal opportunities, the virus affects open and closed societies, autocracies and democracies, developed countries and war zones alike. That makes the task of containing it even more daunting.
The emergence of Italy, Iran and South Korea as new outbreak centers underscored the lack of a coordinated global strategy to combat the coronavirus, which has infected almost 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing at least 2,600 deaths. The number of infected people in the United States reached 53 on Monday, compared to 34 on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A delegation from the World Health Organization, sent to China to assess the epidemic, warned Monday that the world was not prepared for a major outbreak. Infectious disease experts said a unified response is critical to mitigate the damage and delay an outbreak that they say can no longer be stopped.
"Six new countries have reported cases this morning," said Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. “This is a turning point in this experience. The world needs to say: "What can we do together to combat this?"
For weeks, most of the global approach has focused on China, which has put tens of millions of people under strict blockades to try to stop the spread of new cases. But on Monday, new outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran were testing very different political systems, with very different health systems.
In Iran, authorities closed schools, universities and cultural centers in 14 provinces to try to stop the outbreak. Iranian authorities said 61 people had been infected, and 12 others died. But his credibility was ridiculed by critics, who claimed that the death toll was much higher, with memories still fresh across Iran from an attempt to cover up the demolition of a commercial plane last month by the country's military forces.
The lack of reliable information alarmed Iran's neighbors, several of whom share long and poorly patrolled borders with the country. Pakistan and Turkey temporarily closed their borders with Iran on Sunday. Afghanistan, which reported its first case of coronavirus on Monday, banned all trips to the country, except for "essential humanitarian needs."
However, cases of coronavirus, some related to Iran, were already emerging in other parts of the region: in Iraq, Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait and Oman. Several of these countries are autocracies, which could lead to the same suppression of information that, according to critics, is hampering the response in Iran.
"Countries will begin not to report cases, so they don't seem to suggest that a terrible tragedy has affected them or they don't want to be accused of disturbing the rest of the world," said Dr. Osterholm.
At some point, he said, the virus would spread so much and become such a common global problem that its point of origin would no longer be relevant.
However, for now, the Chinese who travel abroad still encounter suspicion and even hostility. In South Korea, popular with Chinese tourists, some stores have started posting signs that say "Non-Chinese."
On Monday, South Korea, the most affected country outside of China, reported 231 more cases, with a total of 833 cases and seven deaths. By Tuesday, another 60 infections had been recorded, with a total of just under 900. The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, put the country on the highest possible alert, opening the way for the government to block cities and take other sweeping measures.
In Italy, authorities quarantined more than 50,000 people in 11 cities grouped in the northern region of Lombardy, partly in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading to Milan, where an outbreak could paralyze the Italian economy. Italy has reported at least six deaths.
In Brussels, European Union officials said they were in constant contact with the Italian government, while powerful neighbors such as Germany and France have mainly committed to keeping their borders open. The European authorities said they were not advising members to introduce border controls in the Schengen area, allowing travelers to cross borders without checking passports.
"Any decision taken should be based on risk assessment and scientific advice, and should be provided," said Stella Kyriakides, commissioner of health and food safety for the European Union. "We emphasize that, for the moment, W.H.O. has not advised to change or impose restrictions on travel or commerce."
Still, there is greater vigilance. On Sunday, Austria stopped a train on the Italian border amid suspicions that two of Venice's 300 passengers had the virus. The train was able to cross into Austria after the passengers gave negative.
On Monday, authorities in Lyon, France, stopped a bus from Milan and confined passengers inside after suspecting a case on board, newspaper Le Parisien reported. The passengers of an Alitalia flight from Rome to Mauritius decided to return home after being told they would have to go to quarantine.
At this stage of the crisis, according to experts, closing the borders was a largely useless exercise. In many cases, the virus was taken to a country before the border was sealed. And detection is more difficult because the virus is now transmitted from people with minimal symptoms or even without similar symptoms.
"People always find a way to move," said Professor Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. "Even before the blockades in China, three million people moved."
Dr. Sridhar said the emphasis should now be on vaccination campaigns and on equipping medical centers with adequate respiratory facilities. He also said that hospitals should take steps to stop spreading the virus.
He said that Europe was in a better position to fight the coronavirus than other parts of the world because it has reliable reporting systems and a fairly high level of trust between the public and health authorities.
In Britain, which has 13 confirmed cases, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement on Monday saying the country was well prepared for any additional infections.
"We are using proven procedures to prevent further spread and the N.H.S. is extremely well prepared and used to managing infections," the statement said, referring to the National Health Service.
However, even in Europe, there are worrying signs of lack of coordination. When the Italians went into crisis mode over the weekend, officials in Brussels struggled to convince other member states of the European Union to quickly share information and coordinate how to respond to the outbreak.
Such weaknesses sound disturbingly similar to those of China, which generated harsh criticism for their secret approach and their slow initial response after the outbreak in Hubei province.
The president of China, Xi Jinping, acknowledged that it was the most serious public health crisis in the country and "the most difficult to prevent and control,quot; since the founding of the People's Republic. Underlining the point, the country's leaders were forced on Monday to postpone their biggest political conclave of the year, the National People's Congress.
However, health experts said that once China woke up to the threat, it acted decisively.
The W.H.O. The Chinese team concluded that the draconian measures imposed by the government there could have saved hundreds of thousands of people from infection.
"There is no doubt that China's bold approach to the rapid spread of this new respiratory pathogen has changed the course of what was a rapid escalation and remains a deadly epidemic," said Bruce Aylward, a Canadian physician and epidemiologist who led the WHO delegation.
But with the rapid spread of the virus, Dr. Aylward warned that other countries would also have to respond quickly and aggressively. "We all have to look at our systems because none of them works fast enough," he said.
Steven Lee Myers and Sui-Lee Wee contributed reports from Beijing, and Matina Stevis-Gridneff from Brussels.