Spreading across the continents, a lethal virus proves a frayed global order

LONDON – In Iran, an increase in coronavirus infections has caused fears of contagion throughout the Middle East. In Italy, one of the largest economies in Europe, officials fight frantically to prevent the epidemic from paralyzing the commercial center of Milan. And in New York, London and Tokyo, financial markets plummeted for fear that the virus would paralyze the global economy.

From Asia to Europe and North America, the lethal spread of the coronavirus accelerated on Monday, putting great pressure on a world already fractured by trade wars, populist policies and sectarian conflicts.

An epidemic of equal opportunities, the virus affects open and closed societies, autocracies and democracies, developed countries and war zones alike. That makes the task of containing it even more daunting.

The emergence of Italy, Iran and South Korea as new outbreak centers underscored the lack of a coordinated global strategy to combat the coronavirus, which has infected almost 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing at least 2,600 deaths. The number of infected people in the United States reached 53 on Monday, compared to 34 on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.