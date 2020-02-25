Sports Q: Who should be the fifth holder of the Red Sox?

%MINIFYHTMLaa2c9bd28ab3261dc0d65be985d34b8c11% %MINIFYHTMLaa2c9bd28ab3261dc0d65be985d34b8c12%

You can convince yourself that the Red Sox are a wild card contender when you look at the lineup. But when you start thinking about rotation, it is obviously an impossible dream. Even if Chris Sale stays healthy, E-Rod has another strong year, and Nate Eovaldi is consistently good (something that has never really been), the rotation is a disaster in the back. Martín Pérez is not good. And who is supposed to be the fifth holder? I don't even see a quality candidate. – Cory W.

I'm with you in all this, Cory. Even if they see something in Pérez that makes them think that it will fit well in the number 4 position, it has a long way to go to be a quality pitcher, based on the last two years when its effectiveness was 6.22 two years ago and 5.12 the year past. His number one career is Scott Karl. I think he would rather have Scott Karl, and he hasn't thrown in the majors since 2000.

As for position number 5, I think that what is happening is quite clear: they will go with a first game. I suspect they just don't tell us, because they know it's not the kind of thing that will go well with traditionalists at the fan base, and they've already bothered (to put it mildly) enough fan base. winter and spring

Tampa Bay has achieved it with reasonable success in recent years. Last season, the Rays won 96 games with nine pitchers making at least six starts. Fourteen pitchers made at least one start. Ryne Stanek made 27 starts and threw a total of 55.2 entries.

Now look at the Red Sox list. There is no obvious starting pitcher candidate for that fifth place you can see. Meanwhile, they are accumulating deep weapons: Austin Brice, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Jeffrey Springs and Phillips Valdez are all new additions to the spring list. I bet a couple of these guys, or maybe remnants like Mike Shawaryn, Héctor Velázquez and Brian Johnson, have a chance for the role.

I would like to see Darwinzon Hernández get that opportunity, either as the fifth starter or the first major match. It seems premature to make a pitcher with his arm and fill in a relief now. But we will see how everything is stirred in the coming weeks. I am fully waiting for you to announce that you will often use an opener in the days before the opening day. I just have no idea who it will be.

