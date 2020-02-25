Southwest Airlines searches 16 more doors at Denver International Airport

%MINIFYHTMLa41bd297718513fe0c310393d2e2070911% %MINIFYHTMLa41bd297718513fe0c310393d2e2070912%

Southwest Airlines has written down its growth plans for the Denver International Airport. Now it is up to the City Council to decide if the budget airline will have rights for 16 more doors in the growing airport after approving last month a 24-door lease expansion for the United Airlines competition.

Southwest officials joined DIA representatives at a meeting of the City Council committee on Wednesday afternoon, where they will submit the airline's request. If the committee approves it, the proposal will be presented to the entire Council at some point in the coming weeks.

The Dallas-based budget carrier leases 24 doors at the Concourse C. of DIA. He is trying to absorb the 16 new doors that are being built in that hall, increasing his day's footprint to 40 doors.

The proposed lease amendment would also extend Southwest's agreement with the city until February 28, 2035. The current DIA airline lease expires at the end of this year, airport officials say.

"This will support our long-term growth plans," Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said Tuesday.

The airline has not been shy about its desire to be part of the great accelerated growth of DIA. CEO Gary Kelly said last spring that his company's goal was to assume all new C doors at DIA. Southwest is in the process of building a $ 100 million maintenance hangar at the airport.

The airline launched operations in DIA in 2006 with 13 daily departures, according to the airport. Today, Southwest offers around 250 departures per day to more than 69 destinations.

On Monday, Southwest announced plans to launch a seasonal winter flight from DIA to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport later this year, serving the Steamboat Springs market.

The new C doors are expected to be completed in 2021 and operational in 2022, according to DIA. They are being built as part of the $ 1.5 billion expansion project of the airport that is adding 39 doors there.

United gained access to 24 additional doors in airport lobbies A and B when its updated lease amendment was unanimously approved by the City Council in January. Of these, 13 are new doors that are being built as part of the expansion.

If Southwest succeeds in your offer, that will leave 10 new doors unclaimed. The only other airline that operates a center in DIA is Frontier Airlines, based in Denver. Frontier officials said Tuesday that they are not ready to publicly discuss the airline's DIA plans at this time.

"We are in talks with the airport and we can share additional information later," spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz wrote in an email.