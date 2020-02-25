Home Latest News South Sudan rehabilitation centers struggling to care for people with disabilities |...

South Sudan rehabilitation centers struggling to care for people with disabilities | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>South Sudan rehabilitation centers struggling to care for people with disabilities | News
%MINIFYHTML2de058a5b824df5fd15550eb32ba3cc811% %MINIFYHTML2de058a5b824df5fd15550eb32ba3cc812%

Years of violence and a poor health system have left thousands of people in southern Sudan with disabilities.

But the 12 million country has only three orthopedic rehabilitation centers.

%MINIFYHTML2de058a5b824df5fd15550eb32ba3cc813%%MINIFYHTML2de058a5b824df5fd15550eb32ba3cc814%

And for many, these centers provide the only opportunity to restart their lives and allow them to earn a living.

%MINIFYHTML2de058a5b824df5fd15550eb32ba3cc815% %MINIFYHTML2de058a5b824df5fd15550eb32ba3cc816%

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports from the capital of southern Sudan, Juba.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©