The first question in the debate in Charleston, South Carolina, was for Bernie Sanders, who quickly became the target of the other six Democrats on stage Tuesday night.

The host of "Up News Info Evening News," Norah O & # 39; Donnell, initiated the debate by pointing out to Sanders that unemployment has not been "so low for so long in 50 years." She asked him,

"Here in South Carolina, the unemployment rate is even lower. How will you convince voters that a democratic socialist will improve this economy?"

%MINIFYHTMLc587364a304c053818266e80300e11ba11% %MINIFYHTMLc587364a304c053818266e80300e11ba12%

Sanders responded by hitting Michael Bloomberg, saying that "the economy is really good for people like Mr. Bloomberg." That comment led to a response from Bloomberg that "Russia is helping him be chosen to lose,quot; to President Trump.

The exchange set the tone for the rest of the debate, which faced not only Sanders against Bloomberg, but Elizabeth Warren against Bloomberg and then all against Sanders.

Joe Biden will be watched closely tonight. He needs a victory in South Carolina after his disappointing finals in the first three states, but Biden remained silent in the first hot exchanges. Biden had a 28-point lead in South Carolina the fall, but it has been reduced to a single thin digit lead.

According to the Up News Info News Battleground Tracker on February 23, Tom Steyer shot himself to third place in the state with 18%, followed by Warren with 12%.

Pete Buttigieg, who finished with the most delegates in Iowa and second in New Hampshire, also needs a victory after finishing third in Nevada. But I was voting fifth in the state with only 10% of the votes.