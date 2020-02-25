Sofia Richie gets excited about Scott Disick for her surprise McDonald Treat

%MINIFYHTML80403f5d7bbef1e24bab4acdc4cc4bda11% %MINIFYHTML80403f5d7bbef1e24bab4acdc4cc4bda12%

Instagram

Lionel Richie's model daughter shares with her Instagram followers a video of the & # 39; gift & # 39; Scott sends him personally for his & # 39; flight home & # 39; to the Angels.

Up News Info –

Sofia Richie I couldn't help running away Scott Disicksurprise surprise The 21-year-old model took her name from Instagram Story on Monday, February 24 to show McDonald's "gift" that her much older boyfriend sent her for her flight to Los Angeles.

In a video taken inside a private jet, the daughter of Lionel richie He showed a McDonald's bag and drank along with a note that said: "To Sofia, Scott." She labeled "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, and you could hear bragging in the clip," Look who sent me a gift for my flight home. The cutest human alive. "

%MINIFYHTML80403f5d7bbef1e24bab4acdc4cc4bda13% %MINIFYHTML80403f5d7bbef1e24bab4acdc4cc4bda14%

The ex girlfriend of Justin Bieber Then he turned the camera to his three friends, who boarded the plane with her, to ask: "What do you think?" His first friend simply replied: "How cute." His second friend said: "the best," while his third friend Andy joked, "I'm jealous," inviting the girls to laugh.

%MINIFYHTML80403f5d7bbef1e24bab4acdc4cc4bda15% %MINIFYHTML80403f5d7bbef1e24bab4acdc4cc4bda16%



<br />



Disick's McDonald's gift came a few days after it was reported that Richie has had enough of being kind to his former partner, Kourtney Kardashian. A source told RadarOnline that Richie "literally spent years biting his lip and dealing with Kourt's whole attitude, but now he's done with it. He's taking the initiative and letting him know that he won't be intimidated or belittled anymore." "

"Scott is right in the middle of everything, but he is really impressed with Sofia's new approach," the alleged informant continued. "He told her to play well and got her to follow Kourt again [on social media] after she made a statement by eliminating her."

Although Disick managed to persuade Richie to play well, he reportedly told the mother of his three children that "it's time to show respect and stop being so absorbed when they're all together."