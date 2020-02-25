Skating in one of the highest lakes in the world, but locals are not happy

%MINIFYHTML0b18678b780df95cbd3c367360112a2411% %MINIFYHTML0b18678b780df95cbd3c367360112a2412%

On Valentine's Day, the frozen lakes of Gokyo near the Everest base camp in Nepal witnessed a spectacular event.

Athletes from Canada, Russia, India and the United States performed elaborate figure skating routines and played a friendly ice hockey game. But even before arriving at this gateway to Everest, the controversy had begun to rumble.

Some Nepalese people are not happy with the event organized by Visit Nepal 2020, a government initiative to boost tourism in the Himalayan nation.

Up to 1.19 million tourists visited the Himalayan nation last year and the government hopes that with this initiative, the numbers will increase to two million.

& # 39; Lake that grants wishes & # 39;

Many went to social networks, reminding the organizers of the event that the Gokyo lakes, which comprise 19 bodies of fresh water, have religious significance for both Hindus and Buddhists.

Under the full moon of August, Hindu devotees cram the area for a sacred bath.

In Lukla, three days walking from Gokyo, Ang Kami Sherpa, a specialist in ice falls who places stairs and ropes along the path for climbers, said he was surprised that the government considered even allowing people to enter the lake.

"It's a lake that grants wishes," Sherpa said. "Come on, we pray and light incense sticks. It's not for play."

Sherpa has been working at Everest since the 1970s, first as a janitor, then as a climber and an ice specialist.

Now a senior ice fall doctor, Ang Kami Sherpa is deeply religious and doesn't want lake deities to be disturbed.

Others in the region are also worried about disturbing the deities.

"I don't like that Visit Nepal is polluting our lakes," says Nga Tempa Sherpa, a local man with a keen interest in Khumbu tourism region, which encompasses lakes, Everest and Lukla.

He has his own ideas on how to increase tourism.

"What we need are better flights and internet for tourism," says Nga Tempa. "We can talk about increasing tourism but without the infrastructure, what is the point?"

Flights to Lukla are often canceled as a clear line of sight is limited by changing weather. Tenzing Hillary Airport in Lukla It is considered the most dangerous in the world.

The Gokyo lakes and their fragile ecosystem fall under the Sagarmatha National Park and are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Arriving in Narnia

For the event, the athletes walked for two weeks to reach Gokyo, acclimatizing along the way.

In the icy morning, the helicopters turned in the skies as the Chief Minister of the Province 1 Sher Dhan Rai, government officials, diplomats and tourism officials, along with a Nepalese beauty queen and some journalists, landed on what Narnia looked like.

IMaybe it was the highest point where such a sporting event was held (Subina Shrestha / Al Jazeera)

"We are trying to show the potential for more people to come to Gokyo," said Suraj Vaidya, national coordinator for Visit Nepal 2020, which is part of the tourism ministry.

With almost 5,000 meters (16,400 feet), this is perhaps the highest point where such a sporting event was held.

Powered by glaciers, the Gokyo lake system consists of 19 freshwater lakes. In winter, water freezes to a thickness of two meters (6.5 feet), temperatures drop to two negative digits and most hikers stay away.

While skaters jumped and spun in the air, the audience hooted with joy, oblivious to the chaos behind the scenes.

Visit Nepal 2020 authorities found it surprisingly difficult to obtain the permits required for the event from local authorities and the national parks department, and expressed their exasperation that other government departments were not equally on board with the campaign.

Tourism officials have defended their decision to celebrate the event in the lakes, arguing that Everest itself, once called Chomolungma by the locals, is equally sacred but now it is a highly commercial mountain.

The government charges $ 11,000 for climbing permits, excluding other costs. In 2019, the government earned more than $ 400,000 with only Everest permits.

"We need to explore new areas respecting their feelings and making them understand that we are not destroying what they believe," said Vaidya of Visit Nepal 2020.

Some prominent members of the local community. They said they were disappointed with this logic.

Coronavirus problems

But Nepal's goal of reaching two million tourists by 2020 seems unlikely in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The government expected at least half a million Chinese visitors, but the outbreak of coronavirus has thrown a key in the works.

In what appeared to be an attempt to recover from this loss, Nepal's tourism minister declared that the country was "crown free,quot; and welcomed all airlines willing to fly to the country.

In the lakes, the organizers cleaned and left the winter wonderland.

The costs and logistical complications make it seem unlikely that regular high-altitude winter sports may occur soon.

If the organizers want such events to happen, a lot of work must be done to convince the locals there.