Six nations & # 39; closely monitor & # 39; the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy | Rugby Union News

England will play Italy in Rome on March 14; Ireland receives Italy on March 7; Women's and U20 parties in the Veneto region are more threatened





So far, Italy has lost its three Six Nations games with Wales, France and Scotland.

The Italian coronavirus outbreak is being monitored "very closely,quot; by the organizers of the Six Nations amid concerns about the country's next matches for men, women and U20.

Italy will travel to Dublin for its penultimate game of the men's tournament on March 7 before England arrives in Rome for the final of the tournament seven days later.

The cities in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, which are hundreds of miles north of the capital, have been closed as Italy became the country with the highest number of cases in Europe over the weekend.

Women's games in Italy are under the greatest threat of postponement, according to the AP

According to Press association, the games of Six Nations of women and sub-20 are the most threatened because their premises are in the cities of Verona and Padua in Veneto.

The Six Women's Nations match on Sunday between Italy and Scotland in Legnano was suspended due to the increase in cases of coronaviruses.

Pennsylvania They report that the Italy-England clash of men a day earlier, on March 14, is considered a secondary concern, but Ireland's health minister, Simon Harris, has expressed concern about the Italian team and the followers traveling to Dublin next weekend.

Police officers wear respiratory masks at a checkpoint in the middle of the country's coronavirus outbreak

After two Pro14 games, including Ulster's clash with Treviso, were canceled, Harris was quoted in several newspapers, including the guardian affirming: "The game of rugby is something that needs considerable consideration. The situation is evolving.

"The activities of the weekend have shown that the coronavirus and the path it could take are still unknown. There will be some important decisions in the coming days. More particularly, I am thinking about the Ireland-Italy game."

A statement from Six Nations on Monday night said: "Six Nations is monitoring this situation very closely and is in regular contact with the Italian Rugby Federation and all other unions, as well as with local authorities and relevant health organizations ".