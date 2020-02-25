Singer Duffy says she was raped, drugged and held captive

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images
For almost the last decade, Duffy It has remained primarily out of focus. Now, the singer has shared a heartbreaking reason for her absence.
The 35-year-old Grammy winner, Aimee Duffy, known to fans only by her last name, visited Instagram on Tuesday and posted a single photo on her account, which would otherwise be nude. In a long legend, the voice behind the famous hit "Mercy,quot; began with: "You can only imagine the number of times I thought about writing this."
"The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, I'm not completely sure why now is the right time, and what excites and frees me to talk. I can't explain it," he continued. "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I disappeared and why. A journalist contacted me, found a way to communicate with me and I told him all last summer. He was kind and felt so amazing to finally talk."
"The truth is, and trust me, I'm fine and safe now, I was raped, drugged and held captive for a few days," Duffy said. "Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There is no light way of saying it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days that I promised to want to feel the sun again in my heart, the sun now shines ".
Duffy explained his silence, writing: "Do you wonder why I didn't choose to use my voice to express my pain? I didn't want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I wondered, how can I sing from the heart if it's broken? And slowly breaks ".
The singer said she will publish a spoken interview in the coming weeks and hopes to answer questions with that interview. "I have a sacred love and a sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. They have been friends. I want to thank you for that," he concluded before a final request.
"Please, respect that this is a gentle movement for me, and I don't want any intrusion into my family," he asked. "Please support me to make it a positive experience."
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
In December, Duffy caught the attention of fans when she shared a photo of herself with the simple title "2020,quot;, which caused many to think she was causing a comeback after releasing an album for the last time in 2010. She released the last music in 2015 in the form of two tracks for the film Legend, in which she also appeared.
Regardless of what the star has planned for his future, he will do it with love and support from his fans. "This is not what I expected to read after all these years of wondering and missing one of my favorite artists and people," said a fan in his post. "I'm so sorry! But I know you'll heal and come back stronger than ever!"
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.