Singer Duffy says she was raped, drugged and held captive

For almost the last decade, Duffy It has remained primarily out of focus. Now, the singer has shared a heartbreaking reason for her absence.

%MINIFYHTMLfc45daa500fbf10dc60775d54ba0060e13% %MINIFYHTMLfc45daa500fbf10dc60775d54ba0060e14%

The 35-year-old Grammy winner, Aimee Duffy, known to fans only by her last name, visited Instagram on Tuesday and posted a single photo on her account, which would otherwise be nude. In a long legend, the voice behind the famous hit "Mercy,quot; began with: "You can only imagine the number of times I thought about writing this."

%MINIFYHTMLfc45daa500fbf10dc60775d54ba0060e15% %MINIFYHTMLfc45daa500fbf10dc60775d54ba0060e16%

"The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, I'm not completely sure why now is the right time, and what excites and frees me to talk. I can't explain it," he continued. "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I disappeared and why. A journalist contacted me, found a way to communicate with me and I told him all last summer. He was kind and felt so amazing to finally talk."

"The truth is, and trust me, I'm fine and safe now, I was raped, drugged and held captive for a few days," Duffy said. "Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There is no light way of saying it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days that I promised to want to feel the sun again in my heart, the sun now shines ".