Singer Duffy reveals she was raped and held captive

The success creator of & # 39; Mercy & # 39; He surprises his fans when he says he hid because he was healing after being sexually assaulted and held against his will.

Duffy opened why suddenly M.I.A. left The 35-year-old Welsh singer / songwriter said she was dealing with trauma after being held captive and sexually assaulted. She revealed the terrible experience in her first Instagram post in 2020.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where I disappeared and why," wrote success creator "Mercy." "The truth is, and trust me, I'm fine and safe now, I was raped, drugged and held captive for a few days."

"Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There is no light way of saying it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days that I promised to want to feel the sun again in my heart, the sun now shines ".

"Do you wonder why I didn't choose to use my voice to express my pain? I didn't want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I wondered, how can I sing from the heart if it's broken? And slowly uninterrupted."

Even writing her story on Instagram was a struggle for her. "You can only imagine how many times I thought about writing this," he explained. "The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, I'm not completely sure why now is the right time, and what it feels exciting and liberating for me to talk about. I can't explain it."

She did not name her abuser, but hinted to reveal more in her interview. "In the next few weeks I will publish an oral interview. If you have any questions, I would like to answer it, in the oral interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and a sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that. "

The star finally concluded with a plea: "Please respect, this is a smooth movement for me, and I don't want any intrusion into my family. Please support me to make it a positive experience."

Duffy released his latest album "Endlessly" in 2010, two years after he released his debut "Rockferry," which topped the music charts and won multiple awards.